Ryan Broom after scoring his one goal for Posh against Swindon in October, 2020. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Broom (25) has returned to the Weston Homes Stadium after an excellent season on loan with Plymouth Argyle. The Pilgrims just missed out on a play-off place on the final day of the League One season despite racking up an impressive 80 points.

Broom made 48 appearances in an all competitions, scoring four goals, but he now enters the last year of the Posh contract and club policy dictates he will be placed on the transfer list.

Broom was signed by former Posh boss Darren Ferguson from Cheltenham in August, 2010, but has started just eight games for the club. The subsequent arrival of Sammie Szmodics pushed Broom down the selection pecking order.

But McCann said: “Ryan returned to the club this week and the players were all delighted to see him. He’s had a great season and Plymouth were very unlucky to miss out on the play-offs. I haven’t seen a lot of him in action, but I have seen video clubs and he obviously did very well down there.

"I see him as an attacking number eight rather than a 10 or wing-back.

"I have spoken to him about why it hasn't worked out for him here and he is entering the last year of his contract so that means he will go on the transfer list.

"But the door is still open for him. If he comes back in and hits the ground running I’d be happy to go to the chairman and talk about a new deal for him.”

McCann will hold individual meetings with players on Monday (May 9) after Saturday’s final Championship game of the season against Blackpool at London Road. A retained list will then follow.

McCann is confident defenders Nathan Thompson and Dan Butler will be fit for the first day of pre-season after missing large chunks of the current campaign with shoulder and ankle injuries respectively.