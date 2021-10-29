Peterborough United midfielder ready to take the Championship by storm, but Clarke-Harris set to sit on the substitutes’ bench at Swansea despite a goal-scoring return to action

Jack Taylor in action for Posh at Coventry City earlier this season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

There was a big sigh of relief around the Posh camp when it was confirmed Taylor’s late departure from the win over QPR last Saturday (October 23) was down to fatigue rather than a recurrence of his hamstring issues.

The 23 year-old is expected to start his fourth game in succession in the Championship fixture at Swansea City tomorrow (October 30, 3pm).

“Jack came off with fatigue last weekend, nothing else,” Ferguson stated. “He seems fine now. He’s been good in training and he says he feels very good which is pleasing.

Jonson Clarke-Harris in action for Posh at Coventry City earlier this season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“Jack has been looking back to his best. He’s been showing us that box-to-box running which we know he’s capable of. He’s one we expected would cope comfortably with Championship football, but until recently he’s not really been fit enugh to how he’s best. We’ve had to be careful with him, but he’s looked quick - he’s one of the quickest in the squad - and strong in recent games.

“He’s been running past players and I’ve been delighted with him. Long may it continue.”

Ferguson could well name an unchanged side for the third game in a row at the Swansea.com Stadium as Posh seek a third win in a row.

Power forward Jonson Clarke-Harris is available after completing a four-game suspension. He impressed with a goal and an assist in a midweek behind-closed-doors friendly with Northampton Town this week, but it’s unlikely the Sammie Szmodics/Siriki Dembele forward partnership will be broken up tomorrow.

Teenager Kwame Poku is also available after recovering from a minor injury,

“Jonno gives us something different obvuiusly,” Ferguson added. “It’s up to him now to stay in the side if I pick him or to get back into the side if I don’t pick him.

“Jonno is a handful. He’s been excellent at times notably against Cardiff, Birmingham and West Brom so it’s great to have him back.

“Jonno won’t create his own chances so he needs help in that respect from his teammates.

“Sammie and Siriki have been very good though, even defensively. They’ve pressed at the right time and also made sure teams can’t pass through us. Obviously they are also an attacking threat.

“It’s good to have players back though as we need options. Last weekend I only had 18 available players and the schedule after the next international break is tough.”