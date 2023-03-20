Jack Taylor celebrates scoring his goal with team-mate Oliver Norburn. Photo: Joe Dent.

The Posh boss was full of praise for the 24-year-old after Saturday's 3-0 win at Lincoln, stating that Taylor was playing is currently playing the best and most consistent football Ferguson he has seen from him.

The midfielder’s class was on show at the LNER Stadium and he rounded things off by scoring the goal that put Posh 2-0 up in the second half albeit with the help of a rather large deflection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor reciprocated the praise of his manager- who brought him to the club from Barnet in the summer of 2020- after Saturday's match.

He said: “Getting into the box is a massive part of my game, especially for crosses and getting on the end of things to try and get goals and assists.

"I tried to get in the box as much as I could, it was a bit tough at times, they dropped off and Norbs and I had to be patient at times but we kept it ticking and we got the wide lads the ball.

“I’ve always wanted to just get better and playing under him (Ferguson) I do play my best football, we work well together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He knows what I can bring to the team and I feed off that. I’m delighted with how it’s going.”

Taylor’s goal was his sixth strike of the league campaign, which makes him joint second top scorer along with Joe Ward behind Jonson Clarke-Harris.

It helped Posh to make the game safe and see out what was the first victory by an away side at Lincoln in 18 League One matches this season.

He added: “No one’s been here in the league this season and won so we knew it was a tough place to come but we had a gameplan and we followed through with it very well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The gaffer said in the week that we’re much the better team and it opens up the game if we get the first goal. So we knew it was going to be important and we got it and we could have had more going into half time.