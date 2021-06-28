Peterborough United midfielder could soon be on the move after fee agreed with Barnet and the latest on the other transfer listed players

Serhat Tasdemir in action for Posh.

The 20 year-old, who was placed on the transfer list at the end of last season, has yet to agree personal terms as he is currently self isolating.

Tasdemir moved to Posh from Fylde, who were then a National League side, in July, 2019, but has started just one League One game for the club. He scored his only Posh goal in a Papa John’s Trophy tie against West Ham Under 21s last season.

Barnet are now managed by former Leeds United and Liverpool star Harry Kewell who was a big admirer of Tasdemir when he was in charge of Oldham Athletic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s understood Posh have received no recent bids for their other transfer listed players - striker Mo Eisa, goalkeeper Dan Gyollai and attacking midfielder Ryan Broom.

MK Dons, who now have an ex-Posh management team of Russell Martin and Matthew Gill, remain interested in Eisa, but they have yet to meet the asking price.

A return to Cheltenham for Broom after one season at London Road was thought to be in the offing, but Posh have heard nothing from the newly-promoted League One club this summer,