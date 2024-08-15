Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson is treating the the club’s injury issues as a challenge rather than a threat to his team’s chances of success.

Ferguson is bracing himself for awful news regarding on-loan midfielder Mo Susoho who had a scan on a thigh injury earlier today (Thursday). He is likely to miss a large chunk of the season after pulling up during the warm-up to Tuesday’s Carabao Cup defeat at Oxford United.

Posh will also be without midfielders Hector Kyprianou and Ryan De Havilland, plus defenders George Nevett and Rio Adebisi, for Saturday’s League One trip to Shrewsbury Town. Full-backs Jack Sparkes and Sam Curtis are still working themselves back to full fitness, while there is also a injury concern with winger Kwame Poku. Kyprianou scored the winning goal at Shrewsbury last season.

Donay O’Brien-Brady (20) is expected to make his first Football League start at The Croud Meadow after making his Football League debut as a substitute last weekend. He would play alongside stand-in captain Archie Collins in central midfield.

Posh 'keeper Nicholas Bilokapic after conceding a goal at Oxford. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"I don’t get too worked up about injuries,” Ferguson insisted. “We have been unlucky to pick up a few, but it’s up to me to come up with a different way. That’s how I look at it. We just have to get on with things. Mo was still in a lot of pain when he went for his scan so it’s not looking good which is a real disappointment for him as this was his first loan and he wanted to do well. It’s not great for us either as we felt we had picked up a really good player.

"I will say Donay O’Brien-Brady has been very good though. He’s the sort of players who just does everything you ask of him and expect of him. He’s very disciplined and he played well at Oxford after stepping in for Mo at the last minute.

"If we could win at Shrewsbury it would be a huge boost for us all, but especially the new players. It would calm everyone down for a start. Shrewsbury have a very experienced side though. That’s what stands out for me. They signed John Marquis in the summer, a striker I know well as I had him at Doncaster, and Josh Kayode has arrived on loan from Rotherham and he’s a handful.

"We were not ruthless enough when we were on top in our first two games and then we conceded sloppy goals, but I saw enough at Oxford on Tuesday to know we will be fine. The level of performance and the understanding of how we play was better, especially in the first-half when we had control of possession.”

Hector Kyprianou scores the winning goal for Posh at Shrewsbury last season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Ferguson is expected to recall goalkeeper Jed Steer in place of Nicholas Bilokapic after the latter’s blunder with the ball at his feet at Oxford set the home side on their way to a 2-0 win.

"Nick’s performance was fine,” Ferguson added. “He made a great save minutes before his mistake, but he won’t be remembered for the save which can be harsh on a goalkeeper. Their mistakes often change games. I’ve told the players we want to play in a certain way, but it can’t be at the expense of conceding silly goals. Nick must improve his decision-making. If he’d kicked the ball into the stand at Oxford they wouldn’t have scored.”

Ferguson expects Kyprianou and Nevett to be fit for the League One trip to Exeter City on Saturday, August 24.