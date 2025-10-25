Peterborough United manager remains defiant after his future was questioned again
The Posh boss was asked the question about his future by BBC Radio Cambridgeshire after a ninth defeat in 13 League One games plunged them back to the bottom of the table. Posh went down 2-1 at the Weston Homes Stadium to a Blackpool team who had not picked up a solitary point in their previous six away matches this season.
"Everyone has written us off and I get it,” Ferguson said. “Criticism will always be flying about when you are in our position. I felt the fans were with us today, contrary to the nonsense from the previous week. Have a got at me that’s fine, but the players need support.
"I don’t have a response to questions about my position. I don’t need one. I can’t do anything about questions and polls and stuff like that. The only person who can make a decision about me is my boss and if he wants to move me on that’s his prerogative and I can’t do anything about it.
"I’m confident we can still get out of trouble. I saw a team prepared to fight today.”
Posh now have a break from League One action until the visit of fourth-placed AFC Wimbledon to the Weston Homes Stadium on November 8. Posh host League One leaders Cardiff City in a first round FA Cup tie next Saturday (November 1).