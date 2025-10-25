Peterborough United manager remains defiant after his future was questioned again

Posh boss Darren Ferguson shows his frustration during the defeat at home to Blackpool. Photo David Lowndes.

Manager Darren Ferguson remains defiant about his chances of turning Peterborough United’s season around.

The Posh boss was asked the question about his future by BBC Radio Cambridgeshire after a ninth defeat in 13 League One games plunged them back to the bottom of the table. Posh went down 2-1 at the Weston Homes Stadium to a Blackpool team who had not picked up a solitary point in their previous six away matches this season.

"Everyone has written us off and I get it,” Ferguson said. “Criticism will always be flying about when you are in our position. I felt the fans were with us today, contrary to the nonsense from the previous week. Have a got at me that’s fine, but the players need support.

"I don’t have a response to questions about my position. I don’t need one. I can’t do anything about questions and polls and stuff like that. The only person who can make a decision about me is my boss and if he wants to move me on that’s his prerogative and I can’t do anything about it.

"I’m confident we can still get out of trouble. I saw a team prepared to fight today.”

Posh now have a break from League One action until the visit of fourth-placed AFC Wimbledon to the Weston Homes Stadium on November 8. Posh host League One leaders Cardiff City in a first round FA Cup tie next Saturday (November 1).