Peterborough United manager knows he is not immune from losing his job because his side have been “nowhere near good enough”

Peterborough United Manager Darren Ferguson alongside Blackburn Rovers Manager Tony Mowbray on the touchline - Mandatory by-line: Joe Dent/JMP - 24/11/2021 - FOOTBALL - Ewood Park - Blackburn, England - Blackburn Rovers v Peterborough United - Sky Bet Championship

Posh suffered a 12th defeat of the season at Ewood Park on Wednesday night (November 24) and currently sit in 22nd place, two points adrift of Reading, who themselves have been deducted six points for financial irregularities. Posh also slipped to three points behind Hull City after the Tigers picked up their third win on the bounce away at Cardiff on the same night.

Ferguson signed a new long-term contract earlier this month and has insisted that he is not shying away from the challenge of staying in the Championship but wants his side to be judged over the course of the whole season, rather than just 19 games. He has, however, slammed his side’s start as “nowhere near good enough” and admits it could cost him his job.

He said: “I’ve signed a new contract but that doesn’t mean I’m immune to losing my job. Anyone who knows the chairman knows he won’t accept that.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s not as if I’m sat here not bothered; I didn’t have to sign it. I could have got promotion and thing that’s me done four that’s enough but my challenge was to get into the Championship and I’m going to fight like hell to stay in it and I need my players to go with me.

“Whatever it takes, whether it’s the last kick of the ball of the season, I’m up for it and I think it’s important that we are judged when the season ends and not now.

Posh are aiming to break a three-match losing run on Saturday (November 27) as they host Barnsley, the only side who have collected fewer points than them in the Championship this season.

In total, it is five without a win for Posh, who will feel under pressure to kickstart their season against their fellow struggles to alleviate some of the building pressure. The Tykes have won just one of their last 17 league fixtures.

Ferguson added: “It is ’s difficult when you go on a run like this. You’re doing interviews and you don’t want to be saying the same old things all the time. The one thing I will say; whatever team I pick, it has to be a team that identifies as a Peterborough United team, one of my teams, one that plays attacking football, one that wants to press and I’ve not seen that recently.

“Whatever it is we do, that’s the one thing we need. At the moment, we are getting hammered by everyone. The knives are out, there’s no doubt about that and in many people’s minds we are down. So, there is the challenge.

“I’ll make it clear, it’s 19 games into the season and we have been nowhere near good enough. We are fully aware of that, no one is sitting here thinking it’s fine because we’re in the Championship; it’s not acceptable. We are fully responsible for that, I’m mainly responsible for that because I’m the manager but I’m certainly up for this fight and I want to meet it head on, just like the players.