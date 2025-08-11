Peterborough United manager ignoring the social media stick to concentrate on finding an injection of quality

Posh boss Darren Ferguson during the defeat to Luton Town on Saturday. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Manager Darren Ferguson is ignoring social media suggestions that Peterborough United are destined for a League One relegation battle.

Reaction on X to a pair of defeats at the hands of newly-relegated Championship clubs Cardiff City and Luton Town has been relentlessly negative. The PT have also shown concern about the strength of the Posh squad.

Ferguson has no presence on social media, but has heard about the negativity second hand. He drew on his own experiences to point out the folly of writing a team off after just two matches of a 46-game campaign.

The manager is however keen to get some players out of the club.

"I don’t do social media,” Ferguson said. “But I’ve heard we are not a very good team and we are going to be in a relegation fight. I will ignore that and I will stay positive. From my own experiences i have won my first six games of a season and been sacked and I have overseen an awful start and gone on to win promotion.

"I believe we have the players and the quality to do well, although we clearly haven’t seen enough of the latter in the first two games. We’ve been very unlucky to lose two key players in Alex Bass and Sam Hughes. That has unsettled us a bit. I’ve been disappointed with a couple of the goals we’ve conceded, but the biggest standout for me is we are creating nowhere as many chances as we need.

"I have to find a way of getting that quality in the team. We played with two 8s and a 6 in midfield against Luton and the three of them did fine. They were aggressive out of possession and we had control of the game. We worked on isolating our wingers and we developed 18 one-on-one situations out wide, but they didn’t produce very much at all.

“I expect wingers to deliver crosses, to create and to score. I was willing to give pre-season to some players who disappointed last season, but I can’t keep watching the same things happen and expect different results.

“Football situations are my responsibility, but I also have be aware of financial situations. I can’t expect the chairman to keep signing players. Telling players they need to leave is down to me and some need to go now and play some football.”

Ferguson will make changes to his starting line-up for the Carabao Cup first round tie at Accrington Stanley on Tuesday (7.45pm kick off). He’s expecting an improved performance and a better result against opposition from League Two.

"I’ve watched 3 Accrington games and they usually play in a certain way,” Ferguson added. “Every time I’ve been up there it’s been a difficult game, but we have to take care of our own performance. I saw some good stuff against Luton and we take that into this game to get some momentum ahead of the next League One match.”

Posh are at Wigan Athletic for a League One match on Saturday before hosting Barnsley at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday, August 19.

Posh won five of their first six League One games under Ferguson in the 2014-15 season. He was sacked in February of that season.