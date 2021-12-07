Peterborough United manager explains Joe Ward absence and under 23s in action at Coventry
Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has revealed Joe Ward missed the last two matches against Barnsley and Nottingham Forest because of injury and illness.
Ward was left out of the matchday squads after appearing in all 19 previous Championship games this season.
Ferguson explained: “Joe was injured ahead of the Barnsley game and then was ill on the Thursday and Friday before the Forest match.”
Ward could return to the squad for Saturday’s (December 11) home game against Millwall and he could be joined by Kwame Poke who has returned to training despite a broken bone in his hand.
Poku will not travel with the under 23 squad for today’s (December 7) league game at Coventry City (1pm) though. Joe Tomlinson, Kai Corbett, Joe Taylor and Idris Kanu are all involved.
Joe Randall’s Covid self-isolation doesn’t end until Friday so he is unlikely to feature against Millwall.