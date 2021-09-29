Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson heaped praise on his players in the wake of a goalless Championship draw against AFC Bournemouth

Darren Ferguson shouts orders from the touchline against Bournemouth. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh produced a rousing display to shut out unbeaten opponents but still dropped back into the Championship bottom three.

That was of little concern to Ferguson following another impressive home outing with all eight of the club’s points this season now having been gained at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Ferguson said: “I’ve been very happy with the home form and I spoke to the players on Monday morning about the importance of it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It has been outstanding and we should really be sitting here with three wins and two draws now – which includes facing the top two in the division.

“I can’t have anything but praise for my team, which is exactly what we played as. The players got the gameplan absolutely spot on to a man tactically.

“We were very good defensively with no gaps but frustratingly we could have been a little better on the ball at times to hurt Bournemouth.

“Our fans are used to us bombing forward and attacking but we can’t do that against teams like Bournemouth as they would have cut us to shreds. I just felt the atmosphere was a bit lacking at times because of that.

“We couldn’t go hunting and chasing the ball as Bournemouth are a very good team who would have picked us off.

“We’ve had eight years in League One and they’ve had five years in the Premier League. That was the size of the challenge we had tonight.

“Bournemouth are way ahead of most teams in this league. You look at their bench and the quality they are bringing on – it’s a very good squad they have there.

“Anyone who has watched all of our games knows that we are a completely different team at home and I have to address that.

“If we’re going to have performances where we’re letting everyone down on the road, we need to have ones like this at home.

“Hopefully we can get another one on Saturday and win that game.

“The table doesn’t interest me one bit. We’re only 10 games into the season and nothing really takes shape for a while.”

Ferguson made only one change to the Posh team from a Friday drubbing at Coventry with Harrison Burrows getting the nod on the right wing ahead of Joe Ward.

The Posh boss revealed he agonised over selections in other areas with Sammie Szmodics close to displacing Jorge Grant.

Ferguson was also pleased with the contributions of all three substitutes – Conor Coventry, Ward and Szmodics – and is looking forward to captain Mark Beevers returning after the international break.

Ferguson added: “The Bournemouth left-back is very quick so we felt ‘H’ might cause him more of a problem cutting inside from the right.

“We have to treat every game differently and pick my team accordingly. It was a tough decision who to select in midfield and also to decide between Jorge and Sammie as well.

“I just feel Jorge links the game well and plays it differently to Sammie, but all of the substitutes did well when they came on and gave us freshness.

“We certainly need bodies back – in particular ‘Beeves’ back for his calmness, but having said that, the two centre halves were very good again tonight.”