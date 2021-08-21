Peterborough United manager concerned about set piece defending and a lack of conviction ane belief in his players

Nathan Thompson Peterborough United in action with Sean Maguire of Preston North End. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh have conceded goals from corners and long throws as well this season. A second defeat on the road left Posh in 17th place ahead of a clash with high flying West Bromwich Albion at the Weston Homes Stadium next Saturday (August 28).

Ferguson, a former Preston manager, also felt his side lacked conviction and belief in the first-half at Deepdale. Posh improved after the break, but missed a glorious early chance to get back on level terms.

“I wish the players believed in themselves as much I believe in them,” Ferguson stated. “We came up here thinking this was a game we could win, but we showed no conviction or belief in that first half. It was a very disappointing result and a very disappointing first-half performance. We didn’t have a shot on goal which was most unlike us.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peterborough United Manager Darren Ferguson watches on from the touchline alongside Preston North End manager Frankie McAvoy. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“We were much more like ourselves in the second-half. We started well and Siriki Dembele gave us a spark, but he really should have scored from yards out. If we score then we could go on and win as I know this place. They can turn on you quickly.

“We caused them problems and although we did leave ourselves open to the counter attack we were much better. I was pleased with how sharp Jack Marriott and Sammie Szmodics looked when they came on, but I have to be frank and we have an issue with set-pieces which is a worry as thety are so important in the Championship.

“We have brought in Andy Butler to help and it’s not his fault what’s going on. We just aren’t aggressive enough. They’ve scored with a free header from four yards out and they had four free headers from corners the second half.

“We can’t switch off for a minute in this competition and we have to be take our home performances into the away games.”