Peterborough United manager and an injury update
Before then Posh travel to Championship side Oxford United in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, August 13 and Shrewsbury in League One next Saturday (August 17) when they will again be without their captain and new centre-back. Both players missed the opening day League One defeat at home to Huddersfield Town on Saturday.
Kyprianou has not been completely ruled out of the Shrewsbury match but boss Darren Ferguson has said he will be taking no risks with his midfielder as he tries to shake off a knee injury.
Kyprianou was replaced in Saturday’s line-up by debutant Mahamadou Susoho who impressed in the 66 minutes he was on the field before he was withdrawn with Posh chasing the game.
Nevett, who had to watch from the stands as Emmanuel Fernandez and Oscar Wallin lined up at the heart of Posh’s defence on Saturday, is also expected to be back at Exeter after fracturing his wrist in pre-season training.
Speaking after the 2-0 defeat to Huddersfield, Ferguson said: “In the end, Hector was not that close. He will certainly be fit for the Exeter game. He’s definitely not going to be fit for Tuesday and we would not be risking him anyway. He’s got a genuine chance for the Shrewsbury game, but the decision will be based on the risk. if there is any he won’t play. His knee is a lot better though. “I won’t be risking anyone and certainly not a player like him.
“Mo (Susoho) did really well anyway. He’s a good player. It will be interesting to see, when Hector’s back, if we can get those three in the same team. It will be a challenge and I may have to come up with an answer for it.”
