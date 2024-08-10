Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Manager Darren Ferguson believes that he will have both Hector Kyprianou and George Nevett back by the time Peterborough United travel to Exeter City on Saturday, August 24.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before then Posh travel to Championship side Oxford United in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, August 13 and Shrewsbury in League One next Saturday (August 17) when they will again be without their captain and new centre-back. Both players missed the opening day League One defeat at home to Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Kyprianou has not been completely ruled out of the Shrewsbury match but boss Darren Ferguson has said he will be taking no risks with his midfielder as he tries to shake off a knee injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kyprianou was replaced in Saturday’s line-up by debutant Mahamadou Susoho who impressed in the 66 minutes he was on the field before he was withdrawn with Posh chasing the game.

Hector Kyprianou s expected back for the trip to Exeter. Photo: Joe Dent.

Nevett, who had to watch from the stands as Emmanuel Fernandez and Oscar Wallin lined up at the heart of Posh’s defence on Saturday, is also expected to be back at Exeter after fracturing his wrist in pre-season training.

Speaking after the 2-0 defeat to Huddersfield, Ferguson said: “In the end, Hector was not that close. He will certainly be fit for the Exeter game. He’s definitely not going to be fit for Tuesday and we would not be risking him anyway. He’s got a genuine chance for the Shrewsbury game, but the decision will be based on the risk. if there is any he won’t play. His knee is a lot better though. “I won’t be risking anyone and certainly not a player like him.

“Mo (Susoho) did really well anyway. He’s a good player. It will be interesting to see, when Hector’s back, if we can get those three in the same team. It will be a challenge and I may have to come up with an answer for it.”