First impressions weren’t the problem for summer Peterborough United signing Bradley Ihionvien.

He sorted that out by smacking home from 25 yards on his debut in an EFL Trophy win at Gillingham. A second favourable impression has been the problem for a striker who has played through pain in every one of his five fleeting substitute appearances for Posh since his move from Colchester United.

Ihionvien (20) came on for the final quarter of the game in a tough situation at Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

“You always want to make a good first impression,” Ihionvien told the Posh Plus service. “But it’s been tricky for me since that goal. The injury problem started in that game and it got progressively worse after that. Obviously being injured is not a choice and the aim is to get fully fit as soon as possible. I’m still struggling a little and you can probably see that in games.

"Playing games will help, but I need to get to a place where I can play without pain and when every step I take doesn’t hurt. I am getting there. The front four have been doing well though. You can’t fault them and they have all been scoring. We all have different qualities and we will all be better at some things than the others which is important for the team.”

Ihionvien is expected to feature for the first-team at Newport County in an FA Cup first round tie on Saturday as long as his troublesome calf injury has calmed down. He’s played at Newport before for Colchester and it didn’t go well.

"It was a tough night for us,” Ihionvien recalled. “It was a long journey at night and we lost.”