Peterborough United make 4 signings on transfer deadline day and keep hold of key midfielder

Wigan Athletic have signed midfielder Ollie Cooper on loan from Championship side Swansea City and Shrewsbury goalkeeper Toby Savin on a one-year deal.
Stockport County have signed defender Tyler Onyango on a season-long loan deal from Premier League side Everton.
Ex-Posh keeper moves into the Championship
Port Vale have signed midfielder George Hall from Birmingham City on a three-year deal.
Stevenage have signed West Ham midfielder Lewis Orford (19) on loan until the end of the season.
Portsmouth have signed goalkeeper Josef Bursik from Club Brugge and 21-year-old striker Makenzie Kirk from St Johnstone for undisclosed fees. Posh are believed to have bid for Kirk.
Blackpool have signed winger Scott Banks from Bundesliga side FC St Pauli on a season-long loan.
Wycombe Wanderers have signed striker Donnell McNeilly on loan following his move from Chelsea to Nottingham Forest.
Lincoln City have signed midfielder Adam Reach on a one-year deal and brought in Coventry City forward Justin Obikwu and Ipswich Town midfielder Finley Barbrook on season-long loans.
Archie Collins stays, one Posh man could leave on Tuesday
It looks like Posh midfielder Archie Collins will stay at the club, until January at least despite my tip off that he was off to Stockport County!
That’s good news, but also staying for now are transfer-listed Chris Conn-Clarke, Nick Bilokapic, Will Blackmore, Ryan De Havilland and Jacob Wakeling, although they can still sign for National League clubs and below.
One is expected to leave London Road tomorrow.
Fourth and final Posh signing
Posh signing number 3
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony claims his club’s transfer business is now done, but I think he might be messing with us.
Harry Leonard is about I believe.
Posh say bye bye to Bradley for now
Posh striker Bradley Ihionvien has joined League Two strugglers Shrewsbury Town on loan for the rest of the season.
The 21 year-old moved to Posh for an undisclosed fee late in August, 2024. He had no real pedigree when he came having started only started 12 games for Colchester, scoring 5 goals. He was frequently used off the bench by the League Two side,
Ihionvien made 20 appearances (9 starts) for Posh scoring 3 goals, including a penalty on the opening day of the current season. He also scored 2 EFL Trophy goals including a vital late one against Wrexham that helped Posh to Wembley for the Vertu Trophy final. He also scored a stunning goal on his Posh debut at Gillingham.
Fergie said he was incompatible with Posh in Aprii, but he was then rehabilitated before manager Darren Ferguson said ‘it’s a move that didn’t work out.’ last week.
Winless Shrewsbury have scored 2 goals in 6 games and sit next to bottom in League Two.
Posh confirm signing number two and deny interest in a centre-back
Plymouth Argyle have signed midfielder Law McCabe (19) on loan for the remainder of the season from Middlesbrough.
Posh confirm signing number one
Ronnie back to QPR
A report has emerged suggesting former Posh defender Ronnie Edwards will return on loan to QPR from Southampton. A loan fee of £200k and a potential sale of £8 million have been suggested.
Another central defender linked with Posh
The latest central defender to be linked with Posh is Elkan Baggott of Ipswich Town. It’s another from Pete O’Rourke.
Baggott (22) has been at Ipswich for his entire professional career. He has had loan spells at Gillingham. Cheltenham, Bristol Rovers and, last season, at Blackpool.
He started just 15 League One games for Blackpool, including a 0-0 draw with Posh at Bloomfield Road.
Birmingham City striker Tyler Roberts is reportedly have a medical at Mansfield Town.
Ipswich Town youngster Fin Barbrook is set to join Lincoln City.
Stockport are interested in Derby midfielder Ben Osborn.
Luton Town have agreed a £300k fee with Gillingham for striker Joseph Gbode, according to reports.
Burton are reportedly interested in Wrexham midfielder George Evans.
West Ham midfielder Lewis Orford could be joining Stevenage.
Possible Collins update
Word has reached Telegraph Towers that Stockport County are the League One team pursuing Archie Collins.
Posh sign Chelsea striker, according to report
No official confirmation from Posh, but Pete O’Rourke says Jimmy Jay Morgan has moved to London Road from Chelsea on loan.
Stockport County are set to sign Rochdale midfielder Corey Edwards on loan.
Plymouth are expected to sign Oxford winger Owen Dale on loan.
Cardiff City have completed the loan capture of Chelsea forward Omari Kellyman
Burton Albion have signed defender Alex Hartridge from League One rivals Wycombe Wanderers for an undisclosed fee.