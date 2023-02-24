News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United: Love Blog as Posh host second-placed Plymouth Argyle in League One

Peterborough United host Plymouth Argyle at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (February 25, 3pm).

By Ben Jones
2 minutes ago
Josh Knight is likely to keep his place in the Posh side. Photo: Joe Dent.
Posh face a tough test as they host second-placed Plymouth, who lost the lead of the division last weekend.

Darren Ferguson has said that he is considering a surprise start for Oliver Norburn after 11 months out as Posh look to close the nine-point gap to the play-off places.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Posh vs Plymouth

Show new updates

Other fixtures

Oxford vs Bristol Rovers

Barnsley vs Derby

Bolton vs Port Vale

Burton vs Accrington

Charlton vs Sheffield Wednesday

Exeter vs Cambridge

Fleetwood ve Morecambe

Forest Green vs Lincoln

MK vs Ipswich

Pompey vs Cheltenham

Shrewsbury vs Wycombe

Fergie on Posh’s hoodoo

Who should play alongside Taylor?

The PT held its own vote to answer the question this week. This was the result:

Kyprianou- 28.3%

Norburn- 33.2%

Fuchs- 34.5%

Ben Thompson- 4%

Team news

The big call is if Oliver Norburn comes back into the line-up or the bench, could Fuchs drop out of the squad again?

Posh also have young defenders Charlie O’Connell and Aaron Powell with the squad given they were recalled from their respective loans at Woking and Welling respectively.

Will Mumba haunt Posh again?

Ref

Scott Oldham is the ref today, good memories as he did the derby against Cambridge in August.

Fergie on his plan to beat Plymouth

Time to end the run

The stats tell you Posh will lose this, time to change that.

Posh vs the fellow top 9

P9 W1 D0 L8 F8 A20

Posh were outclassed at Home Park in August, going down 2-0 in what is a clear trend against the best sides this season.

Considering Posh have only played Bolton (of the current top 8) twice, that is a stat that can change and will have to.

Welcome!

They’re not quite the league leaders but Posh face a very tough test at home to automatic promotion contenders Plymouth, can they pick up a statement win?

Find out here.

