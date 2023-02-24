Peterborough United: Love Blog as Posh host second-placed Plymouth Argyle in League One
Peterborough United host Plymouth Argyle at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (February 25, 3pm).
Posh face a tough test as they host second-placed Plymouth, who lost the lead of the division last weekend.
Darren Ferguson has said that he is considering a surprise start for Oliver Norburn after 11 months out as Posh look to close the nine-point gap to the play-off places.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Plymouth
Oxford vs Bristol Rovers
Barnsley vs Derby
Bolton vs Port Vale
Burton vs Accrington
Charlton vs Sheffield Wednesday
Exeter vs Cambridge
Fleetwood ve Morecambe
Forest Green vs Lincoln
MK vs Ipswich
Pompey vs Cheltenham
Shrewsbury vs Wycombe
The PT held its own vote to answer the question this week. This was the result:
Kyprianou- 28.3%
Norburn- 33.2%
Fuchs- 34.5%
Ben Thompson- 4%
The big call is if Oliver Norburn comes back into the line-up or the bench, could Fuchs drop out of the squad again?
Posh also have young defenders Charlie O’Connell and Aaron Powell with the squad given they were recalled from their respective loans at Woking and Welling respectively.
The stats tell you Posh will lose this, time to change that.
Posh vs the fellow top 9
P9 W1 D0 L8 F8 A20
Posh were outclassed at Home Park in August, going down 2-0 in what is a clear trend against the best sides this season.
Considering Posh have only played Bolton (of the current top 8) twice, that is a stat that can change and will have to.