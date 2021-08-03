Peterborough United lose to National League side, but the safe return of Clarke-Harris made it a good night
Peterborough United lost their final friendly of the season at National League King’s Lynn tonight (August 3), but all things considered it was a satisfactory evening’s work.
This was all about star Posh striker Jonson Clarke-Harris completing his first 45 minutes of the summer in good enough shape to be in contention for Saturday’s Championship opener at Luton. And he did.
Clarke-Harris rarely looked like scoring. One free kick was blocked by a defender and he was just unable to reach a teasing cross, but he moved well within a young squad fll of trialists, plus summer signing Josh Knight.
Posh lost the game 1-0 to a late header from Ross Barrows.
Lynn fielded three ex-Posh players including 2011 play-off final goalkeeper Paul Jones. Full-back Tyler Denton and burly striker Junior Morias also started with the latter denied an early goal by a Manu Fernandez block.
Ricky Jade-Jones came close with a header and a shot for Posh in a lively opening to the game. Knight was denied by a great save by Lynn’s Jones eight minutes before the break.
As expected Clarke-Harris didn’t reappear for the second half and his replacement Andy Triallist was soon forcing a save from Jones.
Recent recruit Tomlinson fired over from 30-yards with his left foot after cutting inside from right-back, just before Lynn claimed the only goal of the game.
Kings Lynn: Jones, Fernandez, McFadden, Bird, Barrows, Coleman, King, Denton, Gyasi, Morias, Omotayo.
Posh: Blackmore, Tomlinson (sub Titchmarsh 76min), Fernandez, O’Connell, Mensah (sub Powell 32min), Barker, Jones, Knight (sub Bojang 76min), Harris, Clarke-Harris (sub Trialist A 46min), Kanu. Unused subs: Lakin, Trialist B, Hickinson, Darlington.