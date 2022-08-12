With the first leg of Posh’s extended stay down in Devon successfully negotiated, Posh now move onto try and complete the second and arguably more important part; securing the three league points.
Expect Grant McCann to reverse most of the eight changes he made on Wednesday night, although he has said that game has given him some decision to make.
Posh will be looking to continue the league’s only 100% record but will be without Kwame Poku and Harvey Cartwright.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE BLOG: Plymouth vs Posh
Last updated: Friday, 12 August, 2022, 23:08
- 3pm kick-off
- Jeando Fuchs looks to have shaken off injury problem
- Cartwright and Poku still not ready
- Sides meet for second time in four days
- Plymouth have won one and lost one of opening 2 league games
Team news
Not much movement in terms of availability. Fuchs looks to be better having come through 90 minutes after a mystery injury.
Poku is still out and Harvey Cartwright has not begun kicking yet again despite returning to training. Not that he would get in anyway given the form of Lucas Bergstrom.
Expect mostof the 8 changes to be reversed.
Plymouth ins
Is this the Championship all over again? From what I can tell from Wednesday’s game, all of Plymouth’s best players are on loan. Of their transfer business, the loans stand out far more than the permanent signings. Azaz and Whittaker were particularly impressive in midweek.
They also brought in Bali Mumba to try his luck a level down.
Ins
Finn Azaz from Aston Villa (loan)
Bali Mumba from Norwich (loan)
Morgan Whittaker from Swansea (loan)
Nigel Lonwijk from Wolves (loan)
Matt Butcher from Accrington Stanley
Matt Martin from Bristol City
Mickel Miller
McCann says he has tough decisions after Wednesday’s win
Midweek win gives McCann 'decisions to make' ahead of Plymouth match in league
Grant McCann has been given a selection headache after Peterborough United’s EFL Cup win over Saturday’s (August 13) League One opponents Plymouth Argyle.
Posh have made themselves rather at home at Home Park in recent years, winnign on five of their last 6 visits.
Wednesday’s win, along with a 3-0 win in February 2021, a 5-1 win in August 2018, 3-0 win in and 2-1 wins in 2010 have been recorded, alongside just a solitary 2-1 defeat in April 2018.
Posh were beaten by a stoppage time Graham Carey penalty on that day, Steven Taylor was sent off to give it away.
Could Posh soon be boosted by a new face?
Posh linked with Port Vale midfielder to replace departed Sammie Szmodics
Peterborough United have been linked with a move for Port Vale's Ben Garrity.
Welcome!
This feels familiar Posh are getting ready to take on Plymouth for the second time in just a few days. There was a brilliant 220 fans in the stands that night and perhaps even more this afternoon as Posh look to get the most important part of the min-break to Devon done.
Find out how they get on line on the PT live blog.