Peterborough United: Live Blog as Posh travel to face League One leaders Portsmouth
Peterborough United travel to face Portsmouth in League One action on Saturday (September 3, 3pm).
Posh will be looking to break a three-match losing run across three different competitions but they will have their work cut out.
Portsmouth come into the match as the league leaders, they have scored the most goals in the league- level with Posh admittedly- and are still unbeaten.
Posh will also be without ex-Portsmouth man Nathan Thompson due to suspension but can take heart from their performance at Derby until the referee intervened and reduced them to ten men.
Last updated: Friday, 02 September, 2022, 23:27
Team news
Nathan Thompson is suspended thanks to his ludicrous red card against Derby- Grant McCann’s words but I wholeheartedly agree with them.
This game could have seen him face off with his brother Louis but he broke his leg last month while playing against Bristol Rovers. Both will now miss the game.
Posh don’t have any other fresh concerns. Harvey Cartwright is likely to make a league squad for the first time this season.
Portsmouth boosted their squad on deadline day by bringing in winger Josh Koroma on loan from Huddersfield.
McCann on deadline day and how Watts will be worth the wait!
Grant McCann was delighted with the way Peterborough United’s transfer deadline day went but would rather see the day consigned to the past!
Last 6
Port Vale 0-1 Pompey
Pompey 3-1 Bristol Rovers
Pompey 4-1 Cambridge
Cheltenham 0-2 Pompey
Pompey 0-0 Lincoln
Sheffield Wednesday 3-3 Pompey
Posh need this to break a three-game losing streak. They first went down in the EFL Cup to Stevenage, lost to Derby in the league and then proceeded to lose to Stevenage again in the EFL Trophy. They do still sit in 4th place though, just two off the top.
On top are today’s hosts with four wins and 2 draws- still unbeaten. Both draws were in the first 2 games of the season as well.
Pompey have scored 13 and conceded 5. Posh 13 scored, 6 conceded.
Peterborough United and Portsmouth are leading the League One goal scoring charts this season.
Back goals
Form suggests we could be in a for a goalfest.
The most any League One side has scored this season is 13- the two sides to do it are Posh and Portsmouth.
The top two of the scoring charts reads Jonson Clarke-Harris 5, Colby Bishop 4.
Joe Ward also has the most assists-4.
It’s Samuel Barrott today . A relatively inexperienced ref, remarkably he hasn’t given out a yellow card in his last two games. A relief to hear after last week.
Last time he did a Portsmouth game though (Oxford away last season, he gave out 11 yellow cards and sent off Joe Morrell after 6 minutes.
What the manager had to say ahead of this one
Posh need to handle the game and the crowd better than they did against Derby
Grant McCann has called on his Peterborough United side to manage the game and the atmosphere well to beat Portsmouth on Saturday (September 3).
Wow, it really seems like we’ve done a lot of travelling and the season is only young. Another long one today as Posh make the roughly three-hour trip to Portsmouth to face the league leaders. Can they go better than at Derby? Find out here