Peterborough United: Live blog as Posh return to action as they host Fleetwood Town
Peterborough United return to action with the visit of Fleetwood this evening (September 13, 7:45pm).
After Saturday’s enforced break to pay respect to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Posh are finally back in action after the defeat to Portsmouth last time out.
They are looking to break a four-match losing streak in all competitions and face a Fleetwood side that have drawn all of their last five league games.
Nathan Thompson returns from suspension to boost Posh.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE BLOG: Posh vs Fleetwood
Last updated: Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 17:22
Key Events
- 7:45pm kick-off
- Thompson back from suspension
- Posh have lost their last 4 in all competitions
- Fleetwood have drawn their last 5 in League One
McCann wants to take out frustration on Fleetwood
Posh are back in action and determined to put on a quality Tuesday night show
Peterborough United manager Grant McCann felt it was important the football world showed unity at a time of national mourning by postponing matches at the weekend.
Team news
Nathan Thompson is back from suspension and is likely to slot into the team.
Harvey Cartwright has been sent back to Hull for treatment for a thigh injury, not that he would have been in the side anyway.
In more positive news, Dan Butler returned from 10 months out this afternoon and played an hour for the Under 21s in a 2-1 defeat to Sheffield United.
A welcome return to action for Posh this evening after the weekend off.
Tributes will be paid to Queen Elizabeth before the game before Posh have to focus on the important business of getting back on track after back-to-back, slightly unfortunate, away defeats.