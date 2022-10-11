Peterborough United: Live blog as Posh look to put Burton Albion draw behind them with victory over Forest Green Rovers
Peterborough United are looking for a bounceback at home to Forest Green on Tuesday (October 11).
After failing to beat 23rd-placed Burton Albion, it has become even more important that Posh are able to get the better of Forest Green, who sit in 21st. They were 22nd on Saturday but moved up a place after an impressive win over Bolton.
That 1-0 win was the first clean sheet for the side that have conceded 25 goals so far in 12 games so far.
Posh come into the game still a point off Bolton in 6th thanks to that result but have a few injury doubts.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
Posh vs Forest Green
Key Events
- 7:45pm kick-off
- First ever meeting between the sides
- Posh sit one point behind Bolton in 6th
- Forest Green picked up impressive Bolton victory on Saturday
- Forest Green have conceded 25 goals in 12 matches this season
Kel’s first game
Kel Watts is getting closer to fitness. He started for the U21s last night against Hull, along with Joe Tomlinson, David Ajiboye and Joel Randall. So, expect to see him in the next couple of weeks but he will hope for better than the 4-1 defeat the young Posh side suffered.
Darren Handley has the whistle tonight and he loves a red card.
He’s only taken 3 games this season and the last 2 have had red cards.
He gave out 7 red in 16 games last season and 8 in 26 the year before
Injury doubts for Posh
It’s been a tough introduction to life in the third tier for Forest Green and their new boss Ian Birchnall- after Rob Edwards left at the end of last season to take over at Watford. They have also lost some big matches against sides at the bottom of the table.
Their win on Saturday was their first in five matches and they have picked up just 11 points in 12 matches to sit 21st.
Last 5
Forest Green 1-0 Bolton
Burton 3-2 Forest Green
Forest Green 0-4 Exeter
Forest Green 1-2 Morecambe
Charlton 1-1 Forest Green
There’s no previous form between the sides. Forest Green are playing in their first-ever season in the third tier and are playing Posh for the first time this evening.
They spent 19 years in the Conference before making it to the Football League in 2017 and were in League Two until winning the title leat year.
Welcome!
After Saturday’s disappointment, Posh have a chance to put it right just a couple of days later as lowly opposition once again travel to the Weston Homes.
Find out here if they can get the job done on this occasion.