Jack Taylor of Peterborough United in action against Burton Albion. Photo: Joe Dent.

After failing to beat 23rd-placed Burton Albion, it has become even more important that Posh are able to get the better of Forest Green, who sit in 21st. They were 22nd on Saturday but moved up a place after an impressive win over Bolton.

That 1-0 win was the first clean sheet for the side that have conceded 25 goals so far in 12 games so far.

Posh come into the game still a point off Bolton in 6th thanks to that result but have a few injury doubts.