Peterborough United: Live Blog as Posh look to break poor run away at Ipswich Town

Peterborough United face a tough-looking trip to Portman Road on Saturday (December 10, 12:30pm).

By Ben Jones
4 minutes ago
Dan Butler in action against Barnsley last Saturday. Photo: Joe Dent.
Posh opponents could hardly be in better form and have in fact not lost a league game in just under two months.

They sit second in League One, just one point off Plymouth in top spot.

Posh meanwhile have won just one of their last seven matches and have slipped down to sixth in the table.

Find out if they can get back on track on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Ipswich vs Posh

Key Events

  • 12:30pm kick-off
  • Posh have won one in seven
  • Victory could take Posh back to fourth
  • Ipswich sit second and are joint top scorers
Grant McCann won’t change his plans because of ‘Joe Bloggs on the street'

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann won’t be blown off course by the club’s social media critics.

Team news

With Joe Ward now back, Posh have a relatively clean bill of health

McCann has to decide if he wants to put Joel Randall into the squad after he scored twice for Posh U21s against Aston Villa on Tuesday.

Sone Aluko is expected to return upfront for Ipswich after being out since August with a knee injury.

Freddie Ladapo returned from injury last week but they are still without forwards Marcus Harness and Tyreece John-Jules.

Summer signing Panuchte Camara, who reportedly caught the eye of Posh last season while playing for Plymouth, is also out through injury.

McCann wants his side to find a never-say-die attitude

Peterborough United manager expects his players to be inspired rather than cowed by a bumper crowd at Portman Road on Saturday.

Goals

The match sees two of the league’s top scoring sides meeds.

Ipswich are level with Plymouth on 39 goals in 20 games. That is despite Conor Chaplin and Freddie Ladapo leading the way with 6 goals. Half of Jonson Clarke-Harris’s tally each.

Posh meanwhile are third on the list, level with Sheffield Wednesday. The gap between the sides is 11 points though

Ipswich boss wary of “wounded” Posh

Ipswich's Kieran McKenna is expecting to face a “wounded” Posh side and is remaining wary of their threats.

Form

Form looks good for the Tractor Boys. The last time Ipswich lost in the league was October 15 at home to Lincoln but there has been a number of draws against lesser opposition in the matches since, including against Fleetwood last time out.

Last 6 league matches

Ipswich 1-1 Fleetwood

Exeter 0-2 Ipswich

Ipswich 1-1 Cheltenham

Charlton 4-4 Ipswich

Port Vale 2-3 Ipswich

Ipswich1-0 Derby

Posh meanwhile have lost all of their last three league games and have won just once in seven.

Welcome!

A daunting looking one there’s no two ways about it but fresh with the stinging criticism from the chairman in their ears, can Posh respond wth victory at Portman Road?

Find out here.

