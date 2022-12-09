With Joe Ward now back, Posh have a relatively clean bill of health

McCann has to decide if he wants to put Joel Randall into the squad after he scored twice for Posh U21s against Aston Villa on Tuesday.

Sone Aluko is expected to return upfront for Ipswich after being out since August with a knee injury.

Freddie Ladapo returned from injury last week but they are still without forwards Marcus Harness and Tyreece John-Jules.