Peterborough United: Live Blog as Posh look to bounce back with victory at Oxford United
Peterborough United travel to the Kassam Stadium to face Oxford United on Saturday (October 22, 3pm).
By Ben Jones
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Posh come into the game with Grant McCann stating that he has as many as nine or ten injury doubts, which will be a real concern for Posh fans even given Oxford’s lowly position.
Karl Robinson’s men come into the match sitting in 19th and their boss has faced questions about his job this week, despite victory over Exeter in their last league match.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.