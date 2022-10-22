Nathan Thompson of Peterborough United battles with Chris Forino-Joseph of Wycombe Wanderers. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh come into the game with Grant McCann stating that he has as many as nine or ten injury doubts, which will be a real concern for Posh fans even given Oxford’s lowly position.

Karl Robinson’s men come into the match sitting in 19th and their boss has faced questions about his job this week, despite victory over Exeter in their last league match.