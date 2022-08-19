Peterborough United: Live Blog as Posh host Lincoln City seeking to build on Sheffield Wednesday win
Peterborough United host Lincoln City in League One action this afternoon (August 20, 3pm).
No Peterborough United fan needs reminding of the outcome the last time these sides played. So today faces quite a feat to live up to that.
Posh may be boosted by Kwame Poku’s first appearance of the season but the 20-year-old will face a late fitness test.
Lincoln won for the first time this league campaign on Tuesday night after starting with three straight draws and come into the match unbeaten this season.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Lincoln
Last updated: Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 16:18
- 3pm kick-off
- Posh looking to continue perfect home record
- Kwame Poku could be fit to return
- Lincoln unbeaten this season
58 mins 4-0 Posh
Great ball Ben Thompson, headed out for a corner.
Played short but the ball in is straight out of play.
55 mins 4-0 Posh
Rare Lincoln free-kick. Around 30 yards out central. Into the hands of Bergstrom.
51 mins 4-0 Posh
Just a simple ball up from Edwards and Marriott is inexplicably left free all by himself to pick out a finish from the right of the box.
MARRIOTT
50 mins 3-0 Posh
Still looks like there’s space out wide, Burrows sent into acres of it by Taylor, can’t find the required ball into the box though, cut out by the first man.
48 mins 3-0 Posh
5-3-2 for Lincoln. Quiet start to this half so far.
Back underway
Scully replaced by Sean Roughan. Looks like they are going to a back 5.
Bergstrom out warming up at halftime with the substitutes.To be fair, he needs the practice, he’s largely been just standing there admiring this Posh demolition
What a display.