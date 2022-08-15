Peterborough United: Live Blog as Posh face tough League One tie against Sheffield Wednesday
Peterborough United host Sheffield Wednesday in League One this evening (August 16).
Posh have the chance to bounce back quickly from Saturday’s defeat at Plymouth. They perhaps wouldn’t have selected this tie to do just that though as pre-season title favourites are in town and will be bringing just under 4000 fans with them.
Fresh from three back-to-back wins, the Owls will be full of confidence.
Posh will still be without Kwame Poku as they try to register a second home win of the season.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE BLOG: Posh vs Sheffield Wednesday
Last updated: Monday, 15 August, 2022, 23:25
- 7:45pm kick-off
Team news
No fresh faces available for Posh. Poku is close but Posh are determinted they will not rush him back so early in the season and face im missing out for longer.
Manu Fernandez will be back in training this week so should be avialable soon if McCann requires.
Harvey Cartwright is closer but Lakin may still take his place on the bench for now.
In these extremely early days, it’s 4th vs 2nd tonight. Sheffield Wednesday have started the season with 7 points from 9 and beat Sunderland in the EFL Cup. They have also kept 3 clean sheets in a row after a cracking opening day against Pompey.
Last 4
Sheff Wed 1-0 Charlton
Sheff Wed 2-0 Sunderland (cup)
MK Dons0-1 Sheff Wed
Sheff Wed 3-3 Portsmouth
Wednesday
Among the strong pre-season favourites, before Derby went on a spending spree, were Sheffield Wednesday. They are still expcted to be right up there and have added well to an already impressive squad containing the likes of Barry Bannan, Josh Windass, Lee Gregory, and of course Dominic Iorfa, son of Posh cult hero- Dominic Iofra.
Selected ins
Ben Heneghan from AFC Wimbledon
Michael Ihiekwe from Rotherham
Michael Smith from Rotherham
David Stockdale from Wycombe
Will Vaulks from Cardiff
Tyreeq Bakinson from Bristol City
Posh are having difficulty replacing Szmodics
Peterborough United manager explains why it's difficult finding a replacement for Szmodics
Peterborough United boss Grant McCann is staying patient, while he pursues a replacement for Sammie Szmodics.
Last time out
The last meeting between these sides was 9 years ago. It ended in a 1-0 win for Posh, with a certain Mr Grant McCann scoring a beautiful free-kick.
There was a pitch invasion as Posh moved out of the relegation zone with just one game to go against Crystal Palace. We don’t need to mention how they went but a repeat of that night against Wednesday would be nice.
James Oldham has the whistle tonight. Not a referee who’s name means much to me, which is usually a good thing with refs.
He last reffed Posh two seasons ago, with Posh winning on both occasions, 5-1 against Shrewsbury and 1-0 against Portsmouth.
Teething problems for new safe standing terrace getting second outing tonight
Posh v Sheffield Wednesday now an all-ticket match and safe standing update
The Peterborough United v Sheffield Wednesday League One fixture at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday evening is now an all-ticket match.
Welcome!
Tonight is a big game, I think that’s clear. Posh had about as nice a start as you could ask for with Cheltenham and Morecambe and when the opposition stepped up a level on Saturday, they were poor. So can they bounce back against the favourites for the league title this season?