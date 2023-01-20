Peterborough United: Live Blog as Darren Ferguson takes charge of his first home match back against Charlton
Peterborough United host Charlton at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (January 21, 3pm).
Fresh from a morale-boosting victory at Port Vale, Darren Ferguson brings his Posh side back home to face Dean Holden’s Charlton.
Ferguson, who is back in front of his home fans for the first time in his fourth spell, will have a number of selections decisions to make such as does he bring in Nathanael Ogbeta in his debut or does he return Jeando Fuchs to the squad.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Charlton
Key Events
- 3pm kick-off
- The sides drew 1-1 on Boxing Day
- Darren Ferguson’s first home game back
- Nathanael Ogbeta declared ready for a debut
- Charlton have won their last three
On Monday, it was confirmed that Watts is likely to miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury and with both loan goalkeeprs going back, it’s almost certain Norris will start again.
Nathanael Ogbeta has now had a full week of training with the squad and looks ready to make a Posh debut, should be he selected.
Jeando Fuchs is fully fit, just was not selected at Port Vale, so it will be interesting to see if he is brought back in.
Even as of Friday evening, we had lost two games in League One. Morecambe vs Port Vale and- the two sides immediately below Posh.
Bristol Rovers vs Morecambe. That means that Posh are unlikely to drop below 7th given their goal difference. They could overtake Barnsley with a win and Barnsley drop points at home to Accrington.
Andrew Kitchen is the ref today. He has been seen most often in League Two this season and apprears to have a record of keeping his cards in his pocket.
Just 45 yellows and a red in 20 games and that included 10 yellow cards in what must have been a bad-tempered 0-0 draw between Fleetwood and Cheltenham in August.
Ex-Posh captain Dean Holden has made a good start to life at the Valley after taking charge of this first game against Posh on Boxing Day and they have now won their last three, either side of an impressive performance at Old Trafford in the EFL Cup quarter-finals.
Charlton under Holden
Charlton 2-0 Barnsley
Man Utd 3-0 Charlton
Charlton 2-1 Lincoln
Portsmouth 1-3 Charlton
Oxford 3-1 Charlton
Charlton 1-1 Posh
Darren Fergusons is back at London Road after an impressive victory at Vale Park on Monday, can he continue that winning momentum?
