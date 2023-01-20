News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

Peterborough United: Live Blog as Darren Ferguson takes charge of his first home match back against Charlton

Peterborough United host Charlton at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (January 21, 3pm).

By Ben Jones
2 minutes ago
Nathan Thompson was restored to the Posh side against Port Vale. Photo: Joe Dent.
Nathan Thompson was restored to the Posh side against Port Vale. Photo: Joe Dent.

Fresh from a morale-boosting victory at Port Vale, Darren Ferguson brings his Posh side back home to face Dean Holden’s Charlton.

Ferguson, who is back in front of his home fans for the first time in his fourth spell, will have a number of selections decisions to make such as does he bring in Nathanael Ogbeta in his debut or does he return Jeando Fuchs to the squad.

Hide Ad

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Posh vs Charlton

Key Events

  • 3pm kick-off
  • The sides drew 1-1 on Boxing Day
  • Darren Ferguson’s first home game back
  • Nathanael Ogbeta declared ready for a debut
  • Charlton have won their last three
Show new updates

Team news

On Monday, it was confirmed that Watts is likely to miss the rest of the season with a hamstring injury and with both loan goalkeeprs going back, it’s almost certain Norris will start again.

Nathanael Ogbeta has now had a full week of training with the squad and looks ready to make a Posh debut, should be he selected.

Jeando Fuchs is fully fit, just was not selected at Port Vale, so it will be interesting to see if he is brought back in.

Fergie on his selection decisions

https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/football/peterborough-united/peterborough-united-boss-on-leaving-players-out-and-the-need-to-keep-improving-as-in-form-charlton-visit-the-weston-homes-stadium-3993189

Other fixtures

Even as of Friday evening, we had lost two games in League One. Morecambe vs Port Vale and- the two sides immediately below Posh.

Bristol Rovers vs Morecambe. That means that Posh are unlikely to drop below 7th given their goal difference. They could overtake Barnsley with a win and Barnsley drop points at home to Accrington.

Fergie ward of Charlton’s quality

https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/football/peterborough-united/charlton-athletic-boss-is-wary-of-the-quality-in-the-peterborough-united-squad-3994001

Ref

Andrew Kitchen is the ref today. He has been seen most often in League Two this season and apprears to have a record of keeping his cards in his pocket.

Just 45 yellows and a red in 20 games and that included 10 yellow cards in what must have been a bad-tempered 0-0 draw between Fleetwood and Cheltenham in August.

Ogbeta is ready

https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/football/peterborough-united/new-peterborough-united-signing-is-ready-to-play-against-charlton-athletic-3993080

Form

Ex-Posh captain Dean Holden has made a good start to life at the Valley after taking charge of this first game against Posh on Boxing Day and they have now won their last three, either side of an impressive performance at Old Trafford in the EFL Cup quarter-finals.

Charlton under Holden

Charlton 2-0 Barnsley

Man Utd 3-0 Charlton

Charlton 2-1 Lincoln

Portsmouth 1-3 Charlton

Oxford 3-1 Charlton

Charlton 1-1 Posh

Welcome!

Darren Fergusons is back at London Road after an impressive victory at Vale Park on Monday, can he continue that winning momentum?

Find out here.

Home
Page 1 of 1
Darren FergusonCharltonPort Vale