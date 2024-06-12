Peterborough United linked with teenage National League centre-back as former defender signs for rivals Cambridge United
Latest player crosses the divide
Kell Watts has become the latest player to play for both Posh and bitter rivals Cambridge.
The 24-year-old centre-back has joined Cambridge on a two-year-deal after being released by Newcastle in the summer having only even played once for his boyhood club.
Watts made 128 appearances on loan spells with Stevenage, Mansfield, Plymouth, Wigan and Posh to varying success.
Watts played 11 times in all competitions for Posh during the 2022-23 campaign, a time that that was hampered by injury.
Posh had hoped to cancel the loan deal after he was ruled out of the season in January, to allow them to pursue a replacement, but the world’s richest club would do Posh no favours and refused to do so.
Watts becomes the latest players to play on both sides of the Cambridgeshire Derby, the previous man to do so was former Posh hero Ryan Bennett.
He has left the club this summer after 64 appearance over two years.
Posh link to Dale defender
Reports on various football sites suggest Posh are one of several clubs monitoring 18 year-old Rochdale centre-back George Nevett.
Mind you Premier League trio Crystal Palace, Southampton, Ipswich Town, Blackburn Rovers, Millwall and QPR are the other clubs thought to be interested so it might be a tough one to pull off, if true of course.
Posh are in the market for a couple of centre-backs after the departure of Josh Knight to Hannover 96 and the expected departure of Ronnie Edwards.
League One latest June 12
Luke Berry was having a medical at Charlton on Tuesday night following his release from Luton Town.
Reports suggest Man City midfielder, and one-time Lincoln City and Charlton loanee, Lewis Fiiorini is set to join Stockport County on a permanent deal.
League One latest June 11
Exeter City are to sign Partick Thistle defender Jack McMillan.
League One latest June 10
Cobblers are reportedly interested in taking Crystal Palace midfielder Malachy Boateng on loan. The 21 year-old was on loan at Dundee last season.
League One latest June 10
Rotherham are leading the chase for released Shrewsbury goalkeeper Marko Marosi, according to the Shropshire Star. League One rivals Birmingham City, Wrexham and Huddersfield Town are also reportedly interested.
Shrewsbury have signed midfielder Harrison Biggins from Doncaster Rovers.
League One latest
Charlton Athletic have reportedly agreed a deal to sign former Barnsley and Cambridge midfielder Luke Berry who has been released by Luton Town.
Charlton have released midfielder Jack Payne who spent last season on loan at MK Dons.
Kemp for Stevenage
Forget Dan Kemp being a possible Posh target as he signed for Stevenage earlier today!
League One latest
Charlton have signed former Cambridge United goalkeeper Will Mannion after his release from the Abbey Stadium, It’s the first signing of the summer for Charlton who have been linked with numerous other players.
Possible Posh target?
Dan Kemp scored 19 goals in League Two last season for Swindon on loan and for his parent club MK Dons.
He will now leave MK this summer and he has turned down an offer from Swindon because he has an offer from a League One club on the table.
