Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney has continued his tongue in cheek bid to lure Gareth Bale out of retirement.

McElhenney, who took over Wrexham in 2021 along with fellow actor Ryan Reynolds, says the “offer is still on the table” to bring the Welshman to the Racecourse.

He told The Athletic: "Gareth Bale is still technically available. I made the plea last year and I’m just going to tell Gareth that the offer is still on the table.