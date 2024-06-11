Peterborough United linked with teenage National League centre-back
The PT will report every League One transfer and rumour, plus the movement of any old Posh players right here on a summer news blog.
Posh summer blog
Key Events
- Summer transfer window opens on June 14
- Clubs have already announced signings
- Posh and League One updates here
Posh link to Dale defender
Reports on various football sites suggest Posh are one of several clubs monitoring 18 year-old Rochdale centre-back George Nevett.
Mind you Premier League trio Crystal Palace, Southampton, Ipswich Town, Blackburn Rovers, Millwall and QPR are the other clubs thought to be interested so it might be a tough one to pull off, if true of course.
Posh are in the market for a couple of centre-backs after the departure of Josh Knight to Hannover 96 and the expected departure of Ronnie Edwards.
League One latest June 12
Luke Berry was having a medical at Charlton on Tuesday night following his release from Luton Town.
Reports suggest Man City midfielder, and one-time Lincoln City and Charlton loanee, Lewis Fiiorini is set to join Stockport County on a permanent deal.
League One latest June 11
Exeter City are to sign Partick Thistle defender Jack McMillan.
League One latest June 10
Cobblers are reportedly interested in taking Crystal Palace midfielder Malachy Boateng on loan. The 21 year-old was on loan at Dundee last season.
League One latest June 10
Rotherham are leading the chase for released Shrewsbury goalkeeper Marko Marosi, according to the Shropshire Star. League One rivals Birmingham City, Wrexham and Huddersfield Town are also reportedly interested.
Shrewsbury have signed midfielder Harrison Biggins from Doncaster Rovers.
League One latest
Charlton Athletic have reportedly agreed a deal to sign former Barnsley and Cambridge midfielder Luke Berry who has been released by Luton Town.
Charlton have released midfielder Jack Payne who spent last season on loan at MK Dons.
Kemp for Stevenage
Forget Dan Kemp being a possible Posh target as he signed for Stevenage earlier today!
League One latest
Charlton have signed former Cambridge United goalkeeper Will Mannion after his release from the Abbey Stadium, It’s the first signing of the summer for Charlton who have been linked with numerous other players.
Possible Posh target?
Dan Kemp scored 19 goals in League Two last season for Swindon on loan and for his parent club MK Dons.
He will now leave MK this summer and he has turned down an offer from Swindon because he has an offer from a League One club on the table.
Bale for Wrexham?
Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney has continued his tongue in cheek bid to lure Gareth Bale out of retirement.
McElhenney, who took over Wrexham in 2021 along with fellow actor Ryan Reynolds, says the “offer is still on the table” to bring the Welshman to the Racecourse.
He told The Athletic: "Gareth Bale is still technically available. I made the plea last year and I’m just going to tell Gareth that the offer is still on the table.
"We’ll let him play golf whenever he wants. Just as long he comes training and we’ll figure out how to get him in the team."
