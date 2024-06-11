Live

Peterborough United linked with teenage National League centre-back

By Alan Swann
Published 6th Jun 2024, 09:17 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2024, 20:38 BST
Josh Knight has moved to Hannover 96. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.Josh Knight has moved to Hannover 96. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Josh Knight has moved to Hannover 96. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.
The summer transfer window officially opens on Friday, June 14.

The PT will report every League One transfer and rumour, plus the movement of any old Posh players right here on a summer news blog.

Keep checking back for updates.

Posh summer blog

Key Events

  • Summer transfer window opens on June 14
  • Clubs have already announced signings
  • Posh and League One updates here
20:29 BST

Posh link to Dale defender

Reports on various football sites suggest Posh are one of several clubs monitoring 18 year-old Rochdale centre-back George Nevett.

Mind you Premier League trio Crystal Palace, Southampton, Ipswich Town, Blackburn Rovers, Millwall and QPR are the other clubs thought to be interested so it might be a tough one to pull off, if true of course.

Posh are in the market for a couple of centre-backs after the departure of Josh Knight to Hannover 96 and the expected departure of Ronnie Edwards.

20:16 BST

League One latest June 12

Luke Berry was having a medical at Charlton on Tuesday night following his release from Luton Town.

Reports suggest Man City midfielder, and one-time Lincoln City and Charlton loanee, Lewis Fiiorini is set to join Stockport County on a permanent deal.

08:51 BST

League One latest June 11

Exeter City are to sign Partick Thistle defender Jack McMillan.

23:34 BST

League One latest June 10

Cobblers are reportedly interested in taking Crystal Palace midfielder Malachy Boateng on loan. The 21 year-old was on loan at Dundee last season.

Mon, 10 Jun, 2024, 17:45 BST

League One latest June 10

Rotherham are leading the chase for released Shrewsbury goalkeeper Marko Marosi, according to the Shropshire Star. League One rivals Birmingham City, Wrexham and Huddersfield Town are also reportedly interested.

Shrewsbury have signed midfielder Harrison Biggins from Doncaster Rovers.

Mon, 10 Jun, 2024, 13:49 BST

League One latest

Charlton Athletic have reportedly agreed a deal to sign former Barnsley and Cambridge midfielder Luke Berry who has been released by Luton Town.

Charlton have released midfielder Jack Payne who spent last season on loan at MK Dons.

Mon, 10 Jun, 2024, 11:38 BST

Kemp for Stevenage

Forget Dan Kemp being a possible Posh target as he signed for Stevenage earlier today!

Mon, 10 Jun, 2024, 11:17 BST

League One latest

Charlton have signed former Cambridge United goalkeeper Will Mannion after his release from the Abbey Stadium, It’s the first signing of the summer for Charlton who have been linked with numerous other players.

Mon, 10 Jun, 2024, 11:15 BST

Possible Posh target?

Dan Kemp scored 19 goals in League Two last season for Swindon on loan and for his parent club MK Dons.

He will now leave MK this summer and he has turned down an offer from Swindon because he has an offer from a League One club on the table.

Mon, 10 Jun, 2024, 11:11 BST

Bale for Wrexham?

Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney has continued his tongue in cheek bid to lure Gareth Bale out of retirement.

McElhenney, who took over Wrexham in 2021 along with fellow actor Ryan Reynolds, says the “offer is still on the table” to bring the Welshman to the Racecourse.

He told The Athletic: "Gareth Bale is still technically available. I made the plea last year and I’m just going to tell Gareth that the offer is still on the table.

"We’ll let him play golf whenever he wants. Just as long he comes training and we’ll figure out how to get him in the team."

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:National LeagueLeague One

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.