Peterborough United linked with out-of-favour Wrexham player
Posh summer transfer window
- The deadline for summer transfers is 7pm today
- Posh are expecting a busy day of ins and outs
More Posh rumours
And now Chelsea forward Jimmy Jay Morgan is being linked with a loan move to Posh by the non-stop transfer rumour machine Pete O’Rourke.
Wrexham defender linked with Posh
Pete O’Rourke’s latest Posh link is with Wrexham player Tom O’Connor who can play in defence or midfield.
O’Connor is out of favour at Wrexham after helping them to promotion from League One last season.
O’Connor is 26. He came through the ranks at Southampton.
Jonny Smith update
Legendary transfer expert Pete O’Rourke believes Wigan winger is heading to Gillingham for a medical.
League One latest
Gillingham are now being linked with a move for Wigan winger Jonny Smith who was linked with Posh earlier this morning.
Liverpool winger Kaide Gordon is reportedly attracting interest from Blackpool.
Interest in Archie Collins reported
It’s reported a rival League One club is interested in transfer-listed Posh midfielder Archie Collins. According to a man from the Mirror any move is dependent on the buying club selling players first.
Posh linked with Wigan winger
A report has emerged linking Posh with Wigan winger Johnny Smith. The 28 year-old has fallen out of favour at the Latics.
Hatters sign a winger
Luton Town have signed right-winger Shayden Morris from Aberdeen.
League One latest
The first League One signing of transfer deadline day has been announced as Orient confirm the arrival of Southampton striker Dom Ballard on a season-long loan.
Wycombe Wanderers have released veteran winger Garath McCleary and rumour suggest he could sign for League One rivals Reading.
My deadline day thoughts
My deadline day thoughts

I penned these words on deadline day yesterday.
DEADLINE DAY!
Posh are expecting a busy transfer deadline day with all moves having to be registered by 7pm tonight (Monday).
Reports suggest Blackburn Rovers striker Harry Leonard will move to London Road today for a considerable fee.
Reports also suggest Posh striker Brad Ihionvien will move to Shrewsbury Town, possibly on loan.
Posh are thought to be chasing a new centre-back and a winger, although long-time target Ethon Archer is expected to move to Luton Town from Cheltenham.
Posh are hoping to offload transfer listed players Nick Bilokapic, Will Blackmore, Jacob Wakeling, Ryan De Havilland and Chris Conn-Clarke today.
Keep an eye out on www.peterboroughtoday.co. for Posh ins and outs. League One transfers and ex-Posh player moves will be recorded here.
Posh and Harry Leonard, deal agreed?
The PT first reported interest in Harry Leonard here
Posh deal done according to ace reporter
Posh have agreed an undisclosed fee for Blackburn Rovers striker Harry Leonard according to respected national journalist Pete O’Rourke.
Mr O’Rourke is also reporting Cheltenham winger Ethon Archer, another Posh target, is to join Luton Town who will loan him back to the League Two club.
League One latest
Luton Town are reported to have seen a £1 million bid rejected by Lincoln City for forward Rob Street.
Reported Posh target has moved elsewhere
Reported Posh target, striker Makenzie Kirk, is moving to Portsmouth from Scottish side St Johnstone.
Scottish sources insisted Posh had made a sizeable bid for the Northern Ireland Under 21 international.
Cardiff City are keen on loaning Chelsea forward Omari Kellyman
Shrews want Brad
A potential destination for unwanted Posh striker Brad Ihionvien has emerged.
Relentless transfer new provider Pete O’Rourke claims League Two strugglers Shrewsbury Town are in talks with Posh about the 21 year-old.
Posh boss Darren Ferguson admitted after Saturday’s wretched performance that Ihionvien was on his way out of London Road.
Shrewsbury are next-to-bottom of League Two with just two points from six matches. They’ve scored just twice.
League One latest
Huddersfield Town, who host Posh on Saturday, are reportedly keen on Leicester City winger Will Alves.
Port Vale and Plymouth have been linked with a loan move for Spurs forward Dane Scarlett.
League One latest
Orient are expected to sign Southampton striker Dom Ballard on loan.
Doncaster have signed striker Toyosi Olusanya on loan from Houston Dynamo.
League One latest
Goalkeeper Brad Collins has joined Burton Albion on loan from Coventry City for the season.
Rotherham have reportedly been chasing a loan deal for Luton defender Tom Holmes.
Bolton are set to sign Middlesbrough forward Marcus Forss on loan for the season.