The same Sunday Mirror reporter who suggested Championship side QPR are after transfer-listed Posh defender Josh Knight believes Darren Ferguson’s side are battling with League One rivals Charlton Athletic for Camara’s services, probably on loan.

Charlton are known to have held talks with the 26 year-old. Camara was outstanding for Plymouth in the 2021-22 season, but his subsequent move to Ipswich Town has been ruined by injury.

Posh have yet to respond to the PT’s request for a comment on the link. A new midfielder is hardly a priority for Posh as they have already signed two ones this summer in Ryan De Havilland and Archie Collins this summer, but they could be in the market for a ball-winner like Camara if transfer-listed Jeando Fuchs leaves the club.

Panutche Camara. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Elsewhere Reading finally confirmed the appointment of former Southampton boss Ruben Selles as first-team manager and he could sign former Arsenal star Theo Walcott who has been training with the club since leaving the Saints at the end of last season.

Reading host Posh on the opening day of the League One season on August 5.