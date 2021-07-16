Peterborough United linked with ex-Man City starlet, Fulham battle West Ham for 17-goal sensation
Excitement is building ahead of the new Championship season, as Peterborough United look to make the step up to second-tier football for the first time since 2012/13.
The Posh have been gearing up with a series of friendly matches, beating Bedford Town and Stamford with encouraging performances.
Next up, the side take on Champions League winners Chelsea in a closed-doors friendly tomorrow. Discussing the fixture, Peterborough manager Darren Ferguson said: "It’s a game that has come at the right time for us.
It will be a good test of where we are at. It’s obviously a big step up in standard. It’s a game against high quality players. I understand they will be using first team players so we will need to have our defensive shape spot on for a start.
“It also gives us a chance to get away for a couple of days. We will travel down on Thursday night, train at Chelsea on Friday and then play the game Saturday morning.
I was pleased with much of what we did at Stamford. Like most games at this stage of the summer, there was plenty of good and bad, but I was generally happy. We were very good in the first-half. Our rotation and movement were very good. We passed the ball really quickly.
Meanwhile, star man Siriki Dembele could yet remain at the club, with reports suggesting the player could re-open contract talks if he fails to secure a move away before the transfer window closes at the end of August.
Here, we take a look at today's biggest transfer gossip and the latest team news involving Peterborough United and the rest of the Championship, as build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season and the summer window reaction continues: