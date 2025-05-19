Peterborough United linked with another Bristol Rovers player
It will close again on June 10 and then re-open on June 16 until the absolute deadline of 7pm on September 1.
Clubs have already been announcing new signings though and all League One deals and managerial changes will be posted here on the PT summer transfer window blog.
We will also record moves involving ex-Posh players.
Posh summer transfer window
Key Events
- Posh have signed Braintree forward Kyrell Lisbie
- Posh are hoping to bring centre-back Sam Hughes to the club on a permanent deal
- Posh could make up to 10 summer signings
Posh linked with another Bristol Rovers player
Posh have been linked with a move for Bristol Rovers midfielder Kamil Conteh.
The 22 year-old was reported to be of interest to Posh in a report on Derbyshire Live which suggests the Sierra Leone international is also a target for Derby County.
Conteh moved to Rovers from Grimsby for £300k 18 months ago. He was injured for much of last season, making 22 appearances for a a team relegated from League One.
Posh are definitely interested in Rovers centre-back Connor Taylor
League One latest.
Wycombe Wanderers are leading the race for Lincoln City defender Paudie O’Connor on a free transfer, according to Football Insider. O’Connor is out of contract at Lincoln at the end of this month.
League One latest June 8, 7.30pm.
Wales international Sorba Thomas has joined Stoke City from Huddersfield Town.
Wigan are closing in on attacking midfielder Fraser Murray whose contract at Kilmarnock has expired.
Huddersfield have joined the race for Crystal Palace goalkeeper Owen Goodman.
League One latest, June 8 7.30am
Stevenage have signed midfielder Jordan Houghton following his release from Plymouth.
Swansea and Sheffield United are keen on Leyton Orient midfielder Ethan Galbraith according to Football Insider.
Midfielder Mitch Pinnock turned down a new contract at Cobblers to join modest League Two club Bromley. He said he was attracted by Bromley’s ambition.
League One latest, June 6 4.15pm
Bolton are favourites to sign Wrexham forward Sam Dalby according to Football Insider. The 25 year-old scored 15 times in 34 games on loan at Dundee United last season.
Bradford City have signed central defender Joe Wright. He had a strong 2024-25 season with Kilmarnock.
Blackpool midfielder Sonny Carey has joined Charlton rather than Derby County following the expiry of his contract at Bloomfield Road.
Posh related news!
Update on Connor Taylor and the chance of signing anyone before the first summer deadline of June 10 is here https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/football/peterborough-united/peterborough-united-could-make-another-signing-soon-but-its-unlikely-to-be-much-sought-after-bristol-rovers-centre-back-5164983
League One latest, June 6
New club for ex-Posh man, June 6.
Ex-Posh defender Michael Bostwick has joined St Albans City of the Isthmian League Premier Division.
Bostwick played 229 times for Posh between 2012 and 2017, scoring 22 goals. He has spent the last two years at Boston United.
Wycombe Wanderers have reportedly offered a contract to Reading ‘keeper Joel Pereira. Pereira is out of contract at Reading this month and his arrival would throw the future of former Posh ‘keeper Will Norris at Wycombe into doubt.
League One latest 8.30pm June 5
Huddersfield are interested in Wycombe central defender Joe Low, according to ‘Football Insider.’
Portsmouth and Blackburn are reportedly interested in Reading midfielder Charlie Savage.
League One latest
Bradford City are reportedly interested in defender Joe Wright who has been released by Kilmarnock.
Ex-Posh star takes on big managerial job
Plymouth Argyle have made their fourth signing of the summer, bringing in midfielder Bradley Ibrahim from Hertha Berlin. Ibrahim spent last season on loan at Crawley and had been linked with a move to Posh earlier this summer.
Reading have entered negotiations with Wolves over a permanent return to the Select Car Leasing Stadium for Chem Campbell, according to Football League World.
Former Posh player Russell Martin is set to become the new manager of Scottish giants Rangers. Martin was sacked by Southampton last season
League One latest
Blackpool have signed centre back Michael Ihiekwe following his release from Sheffield Wednesday.
Ex-Posh man on the move
Ex-Posh defender Ricardo Santos is sent to sign for Championship side Swansea City according to Football Insider. Santos was released by League One Bolton Wanderers at the end of last season.
Bradford City have signed experienced former Rotherham United and Blackpool defender Curtis Tilt. Centre-back Tilt finished last season at Salford City.
Young Manchester United forward Ethan Williams is being chased by a number of clubs, including Stockport and Blackpool according to Football Insider.
More updates
Former Posh defender Kelvin Langmead has taken his first managerial job at Southern League Premier Division Central side Banbury United. Langmead spent several seasons playing for Banbury.
Blackpool have signed central defender Fraser Horsfall from Stockport County. Horsfall was a free agent following the expiry of his contract at County.
Hull City defender is a target for Bolton Wanderers according to the Bolton News.
League One signings
Plymouth Argyle have signed ormer Aberdeen defender Jack MacKenzie who was a free agent.
League One signings
Doncaster Rovers have signed Dundee United winger Glenn Middleton on a two-year deal.
New Huddersfield Town manager Lee Grant has returned to his former club Ipswich Town to sign forward Marcus Harness on a free transfer. Harness spent last season loan with Championship side Derby County.
Port Vale have signed Blackpool wing-back Jordan Gabriel after his contract with ‘The Seasiders’ expired. Gabriel had been linked with Cobblers among other League One clubs.
Brown is back!
Three-time Posh loanee Reece Brown has found himself a new club after being without a club for the whole of last season. He had left Forest Green following their relegation from League Two at the end of the 2023/24 season.
He has joined newly relegated Crawley Town in League Two.
Brown spent time on loan at Posh from Huddersfield during the 2019/20, 2020/21 and 2021/22 campaigns. Of course winning promotion to the Championship in 20/21.
The 29-year-old made 65 appearances in total for Posh.
League one deals
Lee Grant has made his first signing as Huddersfield boss by bringing in midfielder Ryan Ledson from Preston.
The Cobblers have been busy and have already made their second and third signings of the summer. Winger Kamari Swyer from West Ham’s academy and defender Jack Burroughs from Coventry.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.