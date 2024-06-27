Ephron Mason-Clark inches away from taking the play-off tie into extra time. Photo: David Lowndes.

Peterborough United will travel to the Kassam Stadium to face Oxford United in the first round of the EFL Cup.

The two sides will meet again just a couple of months on from the play-off semi-final tie that ended Posh’s season and was the beginning of Oxford’s run to reaching the Championship for the first time. Posh lost both 5-0 and 1-0 away at the Kassam last season.

Former captain and popular loanee Peter Kioso has signed permanently for Oxford this week.

Oxford were today hit with a suspended one-transfer window fee restriction and a £3,500 fine as a result of the club accumulating 30 days or more of late payments in the 12-month period from 1 July 2023 to 30 June 2024.

The Carabao Cup trophy (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images).

The club have blamed an ‘administrative' error. After an appeal the punishment was reduced from three transfer windows to one.

Last season Posh beat Swindon Town and Portsmouth on penalties in the Carabao Cup before losing a shootout at Mansfield Town in the third round.