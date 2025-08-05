Peterborough United learn Carabao Cup first round opponents

By Ben Jones
Published 5th Aug 2025, 21:38 BST
Peterborough United will face Accrington Stanley in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

Posh were made to wait as for the first time this season, the competition has added a preliminary round due to nine Premier League sides competing in Europe and therefore being exempt until the third round.

The ties were played between the bottom two finishers in League Two last season, who were not relegated, and the two promoted sides from the National League.

Accrington Stanley beat Oldham 3-1 on Tuesday night and will therefore host Posh on Tuesday (August 12).

The kick-off time is yet to be confirmed.

Posh have an excellent record against Accrington, winning nine of losing only three of their 12 meetings, all of which have come in the league.

