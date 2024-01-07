Peterborough United were outplayed, but far from disgraced, as they were beaten 3-0 by Championship high-fliers Leeds United in their third round FA Cup tie at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.

Jadel Katongo of Peterborough United in action with Jaidon Anthony of Leeds United. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Two goals from visiting centre-back Kwame Ampadu – his first of the season – and a stunning long-range volley from Patrick Bamford sent Leeds through and gave Posh a stark warning of what to expect should they win promotion this season.

Posh played with plenty of spirit and, were on top when Leeds scored a controversial opening goal, but they couldn’t find the quality or accuracy to test the third choice player in goal for the visitors.

There were no surprises in the Posh line-up with Jadel Katongo replacing Peter Kioso at right-back and Fynn Talley retaining his place in goal with new signing Jed Steer settling for a place on the substitutes’ bench. There were nine of them for this game including Malik Mothersille who had recovered from a heel injury and young left-back Harley Mills.

Posh goalkeeper Fynn Talley makes an early save from Archie Gray. Photo: David Lowndes.

Leeds made six changes to their last Championship outfit, but still looked pretty strong, while being backed up by a formidable substitutes’ bench.

And the changes didn’t seem to bother the visitors who tore into Posh with their slick aggressive football.

Leeds should have scored after five minutes when Talley passed the ball straight to Archie Gray who promptly passed it straight back to the keeper from the edge of the area.

And Leeds should have scored again on seven minutes when a superb delivery from the right gave Bamford a free header six yards from goal, but he directed it straight at Talley.

Posh did eventually settle down led by the excellence in possession of Ronnie Edwards and Hector Kyprianou, while Ephron Mason-Clark enjoyed some strong runs down the left wing. There were some pleasing passing patterns, but none led to clearcut openings.

Mason-Clark’s 22nd minute shot was blocked, one flowing move down the left saw Ricky-Jade Jones just beaten to a Harrison Burrows cross and Kyprianou nodded wide from an unmarked position 12 yards from goal from a Katongo cross.

But then the game changed in the 35th minute. There was no disputing the foul by Jones on Gnonto, but Posh were adamant Leeds took the free kick fractionally before referee Sam Allison, who had turned his back on the ball, blew his whistle. That Posh hesitation proved crucial as Bamford chested the ball down for Ampadu to slam home.

Posh should have replied instantly when a free kick from Burrows landed at Kyprianou’s feet, but he scuffed his shot wide and five minutes later referee Sam Allison, who made his Premier League debut last month, took centre stage again.

Josh Knight did well to get Bamford off a long through ball, but Gnonto burst on the scene and appeared to be tripped by the Posh centre-back, although an instant replay of the incident suggested the Leeds flyer initiated the contact. Either way a red card was coming for one of two players already on a caution which might be why Allison gave nothing.

It was a frantic end to the half, but a moment of sheer class arrived just two minutes after the re-start as Bamford chested down a long pass from Joel Piroe, swivelled and struck a stunning volley beyond Talley into the top corner from 25 yards.

Talley was soon diving low to his right to keep out a decent volley from Jaidon Anthony as Leeds looked to turn the screw.

To their credit Posh dug in, defended their penalty area well, and created the occasional half chance

They made three substitutions midway through the half and changed shape to wing-backs. One of those replacements, Emmanuel Fernandez, quickly made a fine block to thwart Joel Piroe.

Burrows fired a free kick over the bar for Posh before another sub David Aiboye got on the end of a fine cross from Mason-Clark, but couldn’t steer the ball on target.

Mason-Clark fizzed a shot wide from distance before Ajiboye’s cross, after an impressive burst into the penalty area, was deflected goalwards by a defender, but visiting ‘keeper Kristoffer Klaesson saved with his boot, his first meaningful save of the game.

Leeds added a third goal when Ampadu headed home from a corner in added time, which was a bit harsh on Posh, although there was no doubting the Championship side were worthy winners.

Posh: Fynn Talley, Harrison Burrows, Ronnie Edwards, Josh Knight (sub Romoney Crichlow, 85 mins), Jadel Katontgo (sub David Ajiboye, 68 mins), Hector Kyprianou, Archie Collins, Ephron Mason-Clark, Joel Randall (sub Ryan De Havilland, 85 mins), Kwame Poku (sub Emmanuel Fernnadez, 68 mins), Ricky-Jade Jones (sub Malik Mothersille, 68 mins).

Unused Subs: Jed Steer, Harley Mills, Jeando Fuchs, Jacob Wakeling.

Leeds: Kristoffer Klaesson, Archie Gray, Junior Firpo, Joe Rodon, Ethan Ampadu, Ilia Gruev, Jamie Shackleton (sub Luke Ayling, 78 mins), Jaidon Anthony (sub Ian Poveda, 85 mins), Willie Gnonto (sub Dan James, 85 mins), Joel Piroe, Patrick Bamford (sub Gen Kamara, 85 mins).

Unused subs: Dani Van Den Huevel, Liam Cooper, Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter, Mateo Joseph.

Goals: Leeds – Ampadu (35 mins & 90 mins), Bamford (47 mins).

Cautions: Posh – Knight (dissent).

Leeds – Gnonto (delaying the re-start),

Referee: Sam Allison 6