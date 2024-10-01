Peterborough United injury update ahead of Wigan Athletic clash
Jadel Katongo is the latest to join the club’s injury list after picking up what is understood to be a serious hamstring injury.
Katongo was forced off early in second half against Birmingham on Saturday and was in fact off the field when the Blues scored their equaliser.
The club sent the defender and were expected to find out the extent of the damage on Monday, after Ferguson had given his pre-match press conference.
Rio Adebisi and Ryan De Havilland are nearing returns but Mo Susoho and Chris Conn-Clarke remain long-term absentees. Conn-Clarke has undergone surgery on his fractured collarbone this week.
There has been some positive news on Bradley Ihionvien, however, who would return from injury in time of face Stevenage on Saturday.
There has been no change in the Joel Randall situation and he will not be involved on Tuesday night.
Darren Ferguson:
On Jadel Katongo
“He could be out for a while, it is a problem with his hamstring. It’s another blow for us.
On Bradley Ihionvien
“He trained on the grass on Monday, If he gets through the next couple of days, he will train on Thursday leading into the Stevenage game. If all goes to plan, he will be fit for Stevenage.
On Chris Conn-Clarke
“Everything went fine with the operation and it will be a case of getting him running in a few weeks. It will be the contact we will have to be careful of. We’re probably looking at towards the end of November for him.”
On Joel Randall
There has been no change on the Joel Randall situation and Darren Ferguson refused to discuss the situation when asked on Monday. He will not be involved at Wigan.
Ferguson added: “We’ve got six out of the squad at the moment but I’ve never been one to moan about injuries. The challenge is there. We will find a way.
"We’ve got other members of the squad, ones that haven’t been playing a lot, that can come in and play.”
