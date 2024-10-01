Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough United have been dealt another injury blow ahead of their trip to Wigan Athletic on Tuesday (October 1).

Jadel Katongo is the latest to join the club’s injury list after picking up what is understood to be a serious hamstring injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katongo was forced off early in second half against Birmingham on Saturday and was in fact off the field when the Blues scored their equaliser.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The club sent the defender and were expected to find out the extent of the damage on Monday, after Ferguson had given his pre-match press conference.

Jadel Katongo was forced off against Birmingham City. Photo: Joe Dent.

Rio Adebisi and Ryan De Havilland are nearing returns but Mo Susoho and Chris Conn-Clarke remain long-term absentees. Conn-Clarke has undergone surgery on his fractured collarbone this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There has been some positive news on Bradley Ihionvien, however, who would return from injury in time of face Stevenage on Saturday.

There has been no change in the Joel Randall situation and he will not be involved on Tuesday night.

Darren Ferguson:

On Jadel Katongo

“He could be out for a while, it is a problem with his hamstring. It’s another blow for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Bradley Ihionvien

“He trained on the grass on Monday, If he gets through the next couple of days, he will train on Thursday leading into the Stevenage game. If all goes to plan, he will be fit for Stevenage.

On Chris Conn-Clarke

“Everything went fine with the operation and it will be a case of getting him running in a few weeks. It will be the contact we will have to be careful of. We’re probably looking at towards the end of November for him.”

On Joel Randall

There has been no change on the Joel Randall situation and Darren Ferguson refused to discuss the situation when asked on Monday. He will not be involved at Wigan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferguson added: “We’ve got six out of the squad at the moment but I’ve never been one to moan about injuries. The challenge is there. We will find a way.

"We’ve got other members of the squad, ones that haven’t been playing a lot, that can come in and play.”