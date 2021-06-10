Peterborough United in three-way battle for attacking midfielder, ex-QPR ace linked with Rangers

It'll be a big step up next season as the team prepare to return to Championship football, and there's set to be a host of comings and goings over the next few months.

Meanwhile, ex-Peterborough man Marcus Maddison has given a shocking account of his time at the club, and revealed: “In this city (Peterborough), I become a villain for no reason. My car got keyed on my drive. I’ve been punched on nights out for no reason - just because of the way I play football.

People don’t agree with it. They think I’m arrogant. People can’t differentiate between the man that’s a footballer and the man who is a normal person.

“I was quite fortunate that I joined Peterborough (in 2014) with Darren Ferguson in charge. He was quite relaxed on the training ground, say if you had a niggle or anything like that, he was cool with it. Because I’d just gone up the leagues, my body was a bit battered and bruised.

“I suffered a few injuries in that first season. He would give you time off as long as you could play on a Saturday, it didn’t really matter if you trained. He wasn’t like that when he came back to Peterborough. I can’t lie."

“I’d tuck into a chicken masala with chips, rice and a big naan bread on the night before a Saturday match. I loved it. It was my favourite. And it made no difference to my performance on a Saturday.

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Peterborough United and the rest of the Championship, as the build-up to summer transfer window and next season continues.

1. West Brom close in on Wagner Ex-Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner looks set for a return to the Championship, with reports suggesting he's closing in on becoming the new West Brom boss. His managerial role was a dismal spell with now relegated German side Schalke. (BBC Sport) Photo: CHRISTOF STACHE Buy photo

2. Preston linked with Denmark international Preston and Birmingham City have both been credited with an interest in Fenerbahce defender Mathias Jorgensen. The ex-Huddersfield Town man is in Denmark's squad for the upcoming Euro 2020 tournament. (Birmingham Mail) Photo: NICK POTTS Buy photo

3. Johnstone to Watford rumours quashed Sources close to Watford have denied claims that the club are interested in signing West Brom and England goalkeeper Sam Johnstone. As things stand, West Ham look comfortable favourites to sign the 28-year-old. (Watford Observer) Photo: PAUL ELLIS Buy photo

4. Whites urged to consider ex-Swans star Leeds United have been urged by former player Carlton Palmer to make a move for Ghana international Andre Ayew, who has been released by Swansea. He also played for the likes of West Ham and Marseille earlier in his career. (Transfer Tavern) Photo: Julian Finney Buy photo