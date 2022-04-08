Peterborough United in cup quarter-final at the Weston Homes Stadium on Sunday

Peterborough United host Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers in a Premier Under 23 League Cup tie at the Weston Homes Stadium on Sunday (April 10, 2pm).

By Alan Swann
Friday, 8th April 2022, 12:00 pm
Emmanuel Fernandez.

Posh beat Charlton 6-2 in their last-16 tie. First-team players Kai Corbett, Emmanuel Fernandez and Joe Taylor could all feature. Taylor has recovered from an ankle injury.

Admission is free for season ticket holders with adults admitted for £3 and concessions £1.

