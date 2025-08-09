Peterborough United hopeful only short injury injury lay off for Declan Frith

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson is hopeful that Declan Frith will only be out of action for a short spell.

The summer signing from FC Thun in Switzerland was absent from the squad as Posh were beaten 2-0 by Luton in their first home League One game of the season on Saturday.

He was replaced in the line-up by Cian Hayes and Chris Conn-Clarke was called up to the bench after being left out against Cardiff. He remained on the bench despite Posh chasing an equalising goal in the closing stages.

Posh have already seen Alex Bass and Sam Hughes sign and pick up injuries before playing a minute for the club this season but are more hopeful over Frith’s prognosis.

Declan Frith in action for Peterborough United against Cardiff City on the opening day (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Frith seen at the match wearing a protective boot and did seem upbeat about his chances of only being out for a short period, optimism matches by his manager.

Ferguson said: “He took a knock and felt his ankle towards the end of the session on Friday.

“He ran it off at first and we thought it’d be fine but then it became more painful and he went for an x-ray before the game. He was in a fair bit of pain.

“The boot and crutches look bad but that is a precaution. I haven’t had the results of the x-rays yet but we will have to see how he is.

“We hope that it is not anything apart from a short term thing, he could even be ready for Tuesday.

“We hope it’s not a long term injury because that would be three players we signed in the summer but I don’t think it will be."