Steve Cooper scores the winning goal for Posh in a play-off semi-final at Huddersfield. Photo: David Lowndes.

Jade Murphy was just nine years old when her father Steve Cooper died from a bleed on the brain in 2004.

A dozen years earlier Cooper had scored a brilliant goal to help Posh win 2-1 at Huddersfield Town in a Division Three play-off match. That goal booked a match at Wembley for Posh for the first time in the club’s history.

Posh won that play-off final at the National Stadium to reach the second tier of English football, also for the first time.

After Cooper’s passing, Jade had counselling with Birmingham-based Beyond the Horizon. She will now run the London Marathon in support of the charity on April 23.

"I didn't know if they'd remember me, but they were delighted I'd got in touch and they were so thankful I chose to run for them," the 29-year-old teacher tolld the BBC.

"There's no-one else running the marathon for them, so I feel really honoured."

Mrs Murphy said the counselling she had with Beyond the Horizon both at school in the immediate aftermath then privately until the age of about 12 was ‘amazing’.

"They were so, so good. We did activities like making a sand jar with different colours that represented different memories,” Jade recalled.

"It definitely benefited me at the time. It was a distraction and they taught me about acceptance because it was such a shock. I was just a child.

"Talking to someone and having time away from home was a big support."

Mrs Murphy, who lives in Kingsbury, has a ballot place in the marathon in April so did not need to raise money for charity to secure her spot. But she has already surpassed her self-imposed target of £500 and hopes to raise £1,000.

She thought her dad would have been ‘chuffed’ by her efforts

Jenny Graham, CEO of Beyond the Horizon, said: "It's wonderful that Jade has chosen Beyond the Horizon to raise money for by running the London Marathon.

"To me, it shows the impact that our work has on children and young people. That even years after, Jade remembered us and the difference that we made to her. We will be cheering her on all the way. Thank you Jade!"

