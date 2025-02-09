If Darren Ferguson’s side are to go down let’s hope it’s with some fight and after showing some attacking intent. Fortune often favours the brave so I’m promoting a 4-3-1-2 line-up to take on the in-form Londoners.
Here is my line-up, let me know what you think….
1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC
The goalkeeper is still delivering the occasional shaky moment and Jed Steer is back in contention for a start, making his first start since October last week, but I'm sticking with the Aussie in League One matches for now as his rival remains rusty after that long absence. Photo: David Lowndes
2. CARL JOHNSTON
Young James Dornelly did well in the recent Vertu Trophy game, but the greater experience of Johnston and his superior one-on-one defending skills mean he stays at right-back Photo: Joe Dent
3. TAYO EDUN
The left-back will be a man with a point to prove as he returns to the club who let him leave for Posh in January. He's an improvement on the left-backs seen previously this season. Photo: David Lowndes
4. SAM HUGHES
Posh are certain to come under pressure at times at The Valley so the best defenders need to play. Hughes will offer total commitment and aerial ability, but he needs to translate his home form into his away form. His use of the ball is a concern though. Photo: Joe Dent