Ricky-Jade Jones in action for Posh. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United have to try something radical to end a miserable run of form away from home

By Alan Swann
Published 9th Feb 2025, 16:00 BST
Two points from the last 11 League One away matches suggests it’s time for Peterborough United to try something radical in Tuesday’s game at play-off chasing Charlton Athletic.

If Darren Ferguson’s side are to go down let’s hope it’s with some fight and after showing some attacking intent. Fortune often favours the brave so I’m promoting a 4-3-1-2 line-up to take on the in-form Londoners.

Here is my line-up, let me know what you think….

The goalkeeper is still delivering the occasional shaky moment and Jed Steer is back in contention for a start, making his first start since October last week, but I'm sticking with the Aussie in League One matches for now as his rival remains rusty after that long absence.

1. NICHOLAS BILOKAPIC

The goalkeeper is still delivering the occasional shaky moment and Jed Steer is back in contention for a start, making his first start since October last week, but I'm sticking with the Aussie in League One matches for now as his rival remains rusty after that long absence.

Photo Sales
Young James Dornelly did well in the recent Vertu Trophy game, but the greater experience of Johnston and his superior one-on-one defending skills mean he stays at right-back

2. CARL JOHNSTON

Young James Dornelly did well in the recent Vertu Trophy game, but the greater experience of Johnston and his superior one-on-one defending skills mean he stays at right-back

Photo Sales
The left-back will be a man with a point to prove as he returns to the club who let him leave for Posh in January. He's an improvement on the left-backs seen previously this season.

3. TAYO EDUN

The left-back will be a man with a point to prove as he returns to the club who let him leave for Posh in January. He's an improvement on the left-backs seen previously this season.

Photo Sales
Posh are certain to come under pressure at times at The Valley so the best defenders need to play. Hughes will offer total commitment and aerial ability, but he needs to translate his home form into his away form. His use of the ball is a concern though.

4. SAM HUGHES

Posh are certain to come under pressure at times at The Valley so the best defenders need to play. Hughes will offer total commitment and aerial ability, but he needs to translate his home form into his away form. His use of the ball is a concern though.

Photo Sales
