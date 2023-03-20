Peterborough United have the ability to win promotion and they would be a team to avoid in the play-offs, says Lincoln City manager
Lincoln City manager Mark Kennedy is convinced Peterborough United can win promotion from League One this season.
Posh ended the season-long unbeaten home record of Lincoln with a 3-0 win at the LNER Stadium on Saturday with goals from Jonson Clarke-Harris, Jack Taylor and Joe Ward.
The win lifted Posh to seventh, four points from the play-off positions with a game in hand on sixth-placed Bolton Wanderers. Posh host fifth-placed Derby County next Saturday (March 25).
And Kennedy doesn’t think any other team will fancy playing Posh in the play-offs should they get there.
Kennedy said: “I spoke to a really good friend of mine on Friday and we were talking about the game. He works at a high level of football and he said ‘if I look at the scoreline tomorrow and you have been beaten three or four nil, I wouldn’t be surprised. If you win 1-0 or 2-1, I wouldn’t be surprised either.
“They are an outstanding attacking team that goes all out to win games. That’s why they have got 19 wins and 15 losses. That’s their style.
“Do I think they have got the ability to be in that top six and win promotion? Yes.
“What I don’t know and don’t have the answer to is, has Darren come in perhaps a bit too late? I don’t really know I haven’t looked too far into it. But I think they have got the ability to get promoted.
“No-one would fancy playing them in the play-offs. They have got very good players and they will beat most teams week in and week out.
“I think they are an excellent side. The game was a good reminder of where we are. They are an outstanding team, they beat Plymouth 5-2 a few weeks ago. I have to be rational and have some respect of who we were playing.”
Lincoln midfielder Danny Mandriou added: “They are very good side. They play good football and they were picking us off. Sometimes it’s hard to get on the ball. We had a gameplan and it didn’t work.
“We tried our best and we gave our all, but it just wasn’t to be. Fair play to them, they are a very good side.”