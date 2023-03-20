News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Ant & Dec issue apology as Toni Collette swears on live TV
2 minutes ago WATCH: Bruce Willis speaks for the first time since dementia diagnosis
15 hours ago Only Fans model who killed partner slams jail’s ‘conjugal visits’ ban
17 hours ago Gary Lineker withdraws from BBC FA Cup coverage
17 hours ago Neighbours actor Peter Hardy found dead on Australian beach aged 66
18 hours ago Deportation flights to Rwanda could be started “by the summer”

Peterborough United have the ability to win promotion and they would be a team to avoid in the play-offs, says Lincoln City manager

Lincoln City manager Mark Kennedy is convinced Peterborough United can win promotion from League One this season.

By Alan Swann
Published 20th Mar 2023, 07:00 GMT- 2 min read
Jack Taylor celebrates his goal for Posh against Lincoln with Oliver Norburn (left). Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Jack Taylor celebrates his goal for Posh against Lincoln with Oliver Norburn (left). Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Jack Taylor celebrates his goal for Posh against Lincoln with Oliver Norburn (left). Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh ended the season-long unbeaten home record of Lincoln with a 3-0 win at the LNER Stadium on Saturday with goals from Jonson Clarke-Harris, Jack Taylor and Joe Ward.

The win lifted Posh to seventh, four points from the play-off positions with a game in hand on sixth-placed Bolton Wanderers. Posh host fifth-placed Derby County next Saturday (March 25).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And Kennedy doesn’t think any other team will fancy playing Posh in the play-offs should they get there.

Joe Ward celebrates his goal for Posh v Lincoln. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Joe Ward celebrates his goal for Posh v Lincoln. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Joe Ward celebrates his goal for Posh v Lincoln. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Most Popular

Kennedy said: “I spoke to a really good friend of mine on Friday and we were talking about the game. He works at a high level of football and he said ‘if I look at the scoreline tomorrow and you have been beaten three or four nil, I wouldn’t be surprised. If you win 1-0 or 2-1, I wouldn’t be surprised either.

“They are an outstanding attacking team that goes all out to win games. That’s why they have got 19 wins and 15 losses. That’s their style.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Do I think they have got the ability to be in that top six and win promotion? Yes.

“What I don’t know and don’t have the answer to is, has Darren come in perhaps a bit too late? I don’t really know I haven’t looked too far into it. But I think they have got the ability to get promoted.

“No-one would fancy playing them in the play-offs. They have got very good players and they will beat most teams week in and week out.

“I think they are an excellent side. The game was a good reminder of where we are. They are an outstanding team, they beat Plymouth 5-2 a few weeks ago. I have to be rational and have some respect of who we were playing.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lincoln midfielder Danny Mandriou added: “They are very good side. They play good football and they were picking us off. Sometimes it’s hard to get on the ball. We had a gameplan and it didn’t work.

“We tried our best and we gave our all, but it just wasn’t to be. Fair play to them, they are a very good side.”

Lincoln CityLeague OneDerby CountyJonson Clarke-HarrisLNER Stadium