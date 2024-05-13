Peterborough United have offered new deals to two out-of-contract stars, but six players have been released
But winger David Ajiboye, striker Kabongo Tshimanga and central defender Romoney Crichlow are among six players to have been made available for transfer after Posh failed in their bid to win promotion from League One in the 2023-24 season.
Posh have confirmed the departures at the end of their contracts of striker Jonson Clarke-Harris and midfielder Jeando Fuchs, while goalkeeper Fynn Talley and right-back Vontae Daley-Campbell have also been released.
Knight and Steer are both out of contract from June 30 when they could leave London Road for nothing. Former Leicester City defender Knight has just completed an outstanding personal season, while Steer, a former Aston Villa player, added a cool and experienced head to a very young squad. Posh will probably face competition from other clubs for both players.
Ajiboye appeared in 55 Posh games last season. He moved to Posh from Sutton United in June, 2022, but has started just 25 games in two years. Crichlow moved on a free transfer from Huddersfield Town last summer and started last season in the first team, but he has been a disappointment overall and started just eight League One games. Tshimanga finished last season scoring goals on loan for Boreham Wood who suffered relegation from the National League.
Many Posh under 21 players and scholars have also been released.
There are now several players about to enter the last year of their Posh contracts. No news of offers to them have been made public although Posh have triggered the one year option they had on the contract of skipper Harrison Burrows.
POSH LISTS
Under Contract
Nicholas BilokapicWill BlackmoreJames DornellyHarrison BurrowsRonnie EdwardsHarley MillsEmmanuel FernandezRyan De HavillandArchie CollinsHector KyprianouDonay O’Brien-BradyKwame PokuJoel RandallRicky-Jade JonesMalik MothersillePemi AderojuJacob Wakeling
Released
Jonson Clarke-HarrisJeando FuchsFynn TalleyVontae Daley-Campbell
Transfer listed
Romoney CrichlowDavid AjiboyeKabongo TshimangaKai CorbettCharlie O’ConnellAaron Powell
Contracts Offered
Jed SteerJosh KnightOllie RoseJoel Odei-Larbi (short-term contract)
Loans Returned
Ephron Mason-ClarkJadel KatongoMichael Olakigbe
Under 21s Released
Janos BodnarHisham ChihaLewis DarlingtonAshton FoxMackenzie LambDavid KawaReuben MarshallRoddy McGlincheyGabe OvertonHarry ThomasHarry TitchmarshWill Van Lier
Scholars Released
Dennis KelmendiJosh MarconJoseph ToyntonJake WestTyler Winters
