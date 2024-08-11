Posh players model the club's new third kit. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United have launched their ‘third’ strip for the 2024-25 season.

It will be used by the team in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie at Oxford United and in Saturday’s League One trip to Shrewsbury Town.

The shirt is available in adult sizes S to 4XL, junior sizes from 5-14 years as well mini-kits for even younger fans.

The shirt is priced at £50 for adults and £38 for juniors with shorts priced at £25 for adults and £21 for juniors with the mini-kit priced at £40.

The Posh Club Shop re-opens at noon on Monday. The kit can also be ordered online now at https://www.theposhonlinestore.com/