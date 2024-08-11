Peterborough United have launched their 'third' strip for the 2024-25 season.
It will be used by the team in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup tie at Oxford United and in Saturday’s League One trip to Shrewsbury Town.
The shirt is available in adult sizes S to 4XL, junior sizes from 5-14 years as well mini-kits for even younger fans.
The shirt is priced at £50 for adults and £38 for juniors with shorts priced at £25 for adults and £21 for juniors with the mini-kit priced at £40.
The Posh Club Shop re-opens at noon on Monday. The kit can also be ordered online now at https://www.theposhonlinestore.com/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.