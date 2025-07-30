Peterborough United have extended their record-breaking shirt sponsorship deal with the Mick George Group
The club and local company signed a three-year extension to their existing partnership on Wednesday. That would take the shirt sponsorship deal into a 15th season – the longest-running arrangement in the EFL.
Posh commercial director Alex Harris said: "It is a unique partnership that has been curated between the football club and the Mick George Group and we are extremely grateful for their ongoing support.
"When we first entered into a shirt sponsorship agreement back in 2013, we spoke about it being a long-term commitment, but to sign a deal that takes us to 2028, is incredibly rare in the game.
"What Mick George have done for us as a club is tremendous, but what they have done for the community and charities in the area is phenomenal and demonstrates what a family orientated business that they are."
Neil Johnson, technical & waste director at the Mick George Group added: “This partnership with Peterborough United goes far beyond branding - it’s a shared journey rooted in loyalty, pride, and a deep connection to the local community. To be part of this historic milestone is a real honour, and we remain fully committed to supporting both the club and its incredible supporters for the years ahead.”
The local company, one of the area’s leading suppliers to the construction industry, will continue to have their logo on the home, away and third shirts, which have all been launched ahead of the 2025-26 campaign.
Posh are unveiling their new club crest on Thursday. It will appear on club merchandise from the 2026-27 season.
