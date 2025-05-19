Peterborough United have done the deal for Championship forward according to respected journalist
Posh summer transfer window
Key Events
- Posh have signed Kyrell Lisbie, Sam Hughes, Declan Frith, Brandon Khela, Matt Garbett, Tom Lees, Ben Woods, David Okagbue and Alex Bass
- Kawme Poku has joined QPR, Ricky-Jade Jones has joined St Pauli FC
- Malik Mothersille and Emmanuel Fernandez have also left Posh
Posh and Harry Leonard, deal agreed?
The PT first reported interest in Harry Leonard here https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/football/peterborough-united/reports-say-peterborough-united-have-had-a-ps1-million-bid-for-a-striker-accepted-5293686
Posh deal done according to ace reporter
Posh have agreed an undisclosed fee for Blackburn Rovers striker Harry Leonard according to respected national journalist Pete O’Rourke.
Mr O’Rourke is also reporting Cheltenham winger Ethon Archer, another Posh target, is to join Luton Town who will loan him back to the League Two club.
League One latest
Luton Town are reported to have seen a £1 million bid rejected by Lincoln City for forward Rob Street.
Reported Posh target has moved elsewhere
Reported Posh target, striker Makenzie Kirk, is moving to Portsmouth from Scottish side St Johnstone.
Scottish sources insisted Posh had made a sizeable bid for the Northern Ireland Under 21 international.
Cardiff City are keen on loaning Chelsea forward Omari Kellyman
Shrews want Brad
A potential destination for unwanted Posh striker Brad Ihionvien has emerged.
Relentless transfer new provider Pete O’Rourke claims League Two strugglers Shrewsbury Town are in talks with Posh about the 21 year-old.
Posh boss Darren Ferguson admitted after Saturday’s wretched performance that Ihionvien was on his way out of London Road.
Shrewsbury are next-to-bottom of League Two with just two points from six matches. They’ve scored just twice.
League One latest
Huddersfield Town, who host Posh on Saturday, are reportedly keen on Leicester City winger Will Alves.
Port Vale and Plymouth have been linked with a loan move for Spurs forward Dane Scarlett.
League One latest
Orient are expected to sign Southampton striker Dom Ballard on loan.
Doncaster have signed striker Toyosi Olusanya on loan from Houston Dynamo.
League One latest
Goalkeeper Brad Collins has joined Burton Albion on loan from Coventry City for the season.
Rotherham have reportedly been chasing a loan deal for Luton defender Tom Holmes.
Bolton are set to sign Middlesbrough forward Marcus Forss on loan for the season.
Darragh on Harry Leonard speculation
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony on X after being asked about the chances of signing striker Harry Leonard from Blackburn. MacAnthony said: ‘Don’t believe anything you read on social media from now till Monday. It's silly season,’
The summer transfer window closes on Monday, September 1 (7pm) and Posh are expected to be busy.
Ex-Posh man on the move
Ex-Posh centre-back Ryan Tafazolli has left League One side Wycombe Wanderers to join League Two club Swindon Town on a one-year deal.
Luton Town are reportedly interested in Aberdeen winger Shayden Morris.
Cardiff City have signed central defender Gabriel Osho from Ligue 1 outfit AJ Auxerre,.
Premier League interest in former Posh skipper
West Ham United are interested in former Posh skipper Harrison Burrows according to the Sun newspaper. Burrows has started all three Championship fixtures for ‘The Blades’ this season.
Winger Matt Ritchie has left Portsmouth to join Reading after Pompey agreed to cancel his contract.
Ex-Posh target could be on the move to League One rivals.
Stockport County are eyeing a move for AFC Fylde midfielder Taelor O’Kane before the close of the transfer window, sources have told Football Insider.
Posh reportedly had a bid of £100,000 turned down for O’Kane (20) last summer.
Posh have been linked with a move for Walsall right-back Connor Barrett which makes little sense as Peter Kioso has just returned to London Road! Posh also have two other right-backs in James Dornelly and Cark Johnston.
Former Posh hotshot joins League One rivals
Former Posh striker Jack Marriott has left Wrexham to join League One side Reading.
The 30 year-old has signed a three year deal after moving for an undisclosed fee.
Lincoln City have signed winger Oscar Thorn from Colchester United for an undisclosed fee.
Former Posh promotion winner moves to Scotland
Former Posh midfielder Ethan Hamilton has left Lincoln City for Scottish Premiership side Dundee.
Hamilton helped Posh win promotion from League One in the 2020-21 season before moving on to Accrington Stanley and then Lincoln.
The 26 year-old made 82 appearances for ‘The Imps’ but had been used exclusively off the substitutes’ bench in League One matches this season.
League One latest
Luton Town are reportedly interested in Houston Dynamos striker Toyosi Olusanya.
Ex-Posh boss sacked
Former Posh boss Mark Cooper has been dismissed from his manager’s post at National League Yeovil Town. Cooper had been with the club for 3 years and steered them to promotion to the National League.
The Glovers have won 1 and lost 3 of their 5 league games this season, but they threw away a 3-0 half-time lead to lose 4-3 at home to Gateshead on Monday. Former Posh striker Junior Morias scored for Yeovil in that game.
League One latest
Blackpool and Reading are keen on Chesterfield winger Armando Dobra, but so are a handful of Championship clubs,
Posh defender James Dornelly has been linked with a move to a rival club following the return of dashing right-back Peter Kioso to London Road. Posh now have three right-backs at the club including current skipper Carl Johnston.