Ephron Mason-Clark (left) in action for Barnet last season. Photo by Alex Burstow/Getty Images.

Mason-Clark had been heavily pursued by League One rivals Portsmouth this summer, but Posh have apparently won the race for the 23 year-old who can play in a variety of attacking positions.

Mason-Clark has scored two goals in four games for the Bees this season, taking his tally for the club to 22 in 181 appearances.

Posh have done good business with Barnet in the recent past with current London Road stars Jack Taylor and Ronnie Edwards both signing from the National League club.