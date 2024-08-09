Chris Conn-Clarke. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United have a new number nine for the 2024-25 season.

Summer signing Chris Conn-Clarke has taken on the shirt worn with distinction by double League One Golden Boot winner Jonson Clarke-Harris. Clarke-Harris is now with League One rivals Rotherham United.

The club released their squad numbers for the coming season on Wednesday morning. Transfer-listed players Romoney Crichlow and David Ajiboye have shirt numbers, but Kabongo Tshimanga does not.

Other summer signing numbers are Sam Curtis (2), Rio Adebisi (3), Oscar Wallin (5), Abraham Odoh (10), George Nevett (15), Cian Hayes (18), Mahamadou Susoho (20) and Jack Sparkes (21).

Chris Conn-Clarke in action against Notts County last weekend. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Full list

1 Nick Bilokapic, 2 Sam Curtis, 3 Rio Adebisi, 4 Archie Collins, 5 Oscar Wallin, 6 Romoney Crichlow, 7 Malik Mothersille, 8 Ryan De Havilland, 9 Chris Conn-Clarke, 10 Abraham Odoh, 11 Kwame Poku, 13 Will Blackmore, 14 Joel Randall, 15 George Nevett, 16 David Ajiboye, 17 Ricky-Jade Jones, 18 Cian Hayes, 20 Mahamadou Susoho, 21 Jack Sparkes, 22 Hector Kyprianou, 31 Jed Steer, 32 James Dornelly, 34 Harley Mills, 35 Donay O'Brien-Brady, 37.Emmanuel Fernandez.