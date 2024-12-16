Peterborough United are set to field a strong team for Tuesday night’s Vertu Trophy tie against local rivals Northampton Town at the Weston Homes Stadium (7pm kick off).

Manager Darren Ferguson will make changes as Posh have a League One game at Stockport County on Friday, but several first-team regulars look set to start. Fringe players Chris Conn-Clarke and Donay O’Brien-Brady would have played against the Cobblers, but the former has been ruled out because of concussion protocols and the latter is suspended. The manager will make a late call on whether or not to recall centre-back Oscar Wallin who has been rested from the last two matches.

The winners of tomorrow’s tie will host League Two leaders Walsall in the last 16 in the new year. Posh, who are the holders of the Trophy, lost 2-1 at Cobblers in a League One game last week.

"We always value this Trophy highly,” Ferguson insisted. “But we do have a lot of games coming up and January is also now very busy so we have analysed the squad carefully to see which ones physically can go again. Many should be able to. There will be changes, but there won’t be six or seven. Chris and Donay would have started the game, while I’ve still to decide whether to bring Oscar back tomorrow or leave him until Friday.

Harley Mills scoring for Posh against Crystal Palace in their last EFL Trophy match. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

"The carrot of another home tie in the next round is there as well so we are treating it as an important game. I can’t control what Northampton will do. We will take positives from last week’s game against them as I’m sure they will, even though they’ve played a game and lost it since then.”

Relative rookies, left-back Harley Mills and goalkeeper Will Blackmore, are under consideration for a start. Mills impressed in the final half an hour of Saturday’s 4-3 home win over Crawley after coming on as a substitute.

"A big part of Harley’s development was going out on loan and playing for a team that would have to do a lot of defending,” Ferguson added. “He did well there and he definitely improved for the move. He has always had a fantastic left foot, but needed to be more aggressive with his defending and he was. He did very well on saturday.

"Will is as fit as I’ve seen him. If I choose to play him I know I will see a very good goalkeeper who is also a very good talker. In fact he never shuts up which is probably a good thing for us with the way we've been defending.”

Mills spent part of this season on loan at National League South strugglers Enfield Town.