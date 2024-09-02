Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson has confirmed two starters for the EFL Trophy clash at League Two leaders Gillingham on Tuesday (7pm kick off).

Goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic and centre-back Jadel Katongo will both be in the starting line-up with the latter set to play an hour after returning to Posh on loan from Manchester City on transfer deadline day. Fellow new signing, striker Bradley Ihionvien, will also be involved at Priestfield.

Posh will be without Hector Kyprianou (Cyprus), George Nevett (Wales U19s) and Sam Curtis (Ireland U21s) who are all away on international duty, while Ferguson has allowed centre-back Oscar Wallin to return to Sweden for a few days of rest. Wallin had played many competitive games in his homeland before joining Posh.

Ferguson is expected to revamp his forward line after watching his side fail to score in two home games. Ricky-Jade Jones, Chris Conn-Clarke and Cian Hayes could all start.

Nicholas Bilokapic.

Posh won the EFL Trophy last season and Ferguson is keen for a repeat so a strong side is still guaranteed for their opening group game of this year’s competition.

“There will be changes, but we will start with a strong side and we will have a strong bench,” Ferguson insisted. “I’ve always treated this competition as one of high importance and we have the memories from a great win at Wembley earlier this year to motivate us as well. Ideally you win the first two group matches and qualify for the knockout stages, but Gillingham have started the season well so it’s going to be tough.

"Nick will start in goal. He needs to play. Apart from the mistake he made, he played well at Oxford, but that mistake is all people will remember. Jadel will start and Brad will also be involved. I have sent Oscar home for a few days. He’s played about 20 competitive games already this summer and the football has been totally different to what he was used to in Sweden. I’ve been very pleased with him though and off the field he’s settling down having found a house and a car recently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m pleased we have a game so soon after the Wrexham defeat, but I’m also pleased we then have a break so we can work on the things that need improving. We have to be better at playing teams who play like Wrexham play."

Jadel Katongo with Posh at Wembley last season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh also play Stevenage (home, October 8) and Crystal Palace (home, November 5) in their group. Stevenage have already beaten Palace.

Gillingham are managed by former Cambridge United boss Mark Bonner who won’t be able to call on his Posh loanee Jacob Wakeling for this tie.

If it’s a draw after 90 minutes a penalty shootout will take place. The winner of that would receive two points with the loser picking up one point.