David Okagbue in action for Posh against Luton. Photo David Lowndes.

Peterborough United had problems all over the pitch as they suffered a second straight League One defeat

By Alan Swann
Published 2nd Aug 2025, 15:04 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2025, 15:12 BST
Peterborough United’s players suffered a second straight League One defeat after a poor second half showing against title favourites Luton Town at the Weston Homes Stadium.

Posh went down 2-0 and rarely looked like breaching a rugged visiting defence. Individually Posh have struggled badly so far, albeit against two teams relegated from the Championship last season.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Out Of This World, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker.

The goalkeeper didn't have a lot of work, but he was part of the big mess up for the second goal - 5.

1. NICK BILOKAPIC

The goalkeeper didn't have a lot of work, but he was part of the big mess up for the second goal - 5.

The right-back battled well before departing after taking a smack in the face that went unnoticed by the officials - 6.

2. CARL JOHNSTON

The right-back battled well before departing after taking a smack in the face that went unnoticed by the officials - 6.

He popped up in good positions first-half without managing to make anything happen. A couple of reasonable set-pieces. Substituted late on - 6.

3. HARLEY MILLS

He popped up in good positions first-half without managing to make anything happen. A couple of reasonable set-pieces. Substituted late on - 6.

Lost his man for the opening goal. A couple of other hairy moments when the centre-back seemed slow to react - 5.

4. DAVID OKAGBUE

Lost his man for the opening goal. A couple of other hairy moments when the centre-back seemed slow to react - 5.

