Peterborough United had problems all over the pitch as they suffered a second straight League One defeat

Posh went down 2-0 and rarely looked like breaching a rugged visiting defence. Individually Posh have struggled badly so far, albeit against two teams relegated from the Championship last season.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Out Of This World, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Okay, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker.
1. NICK BILOKAPIC
The goalkeeper didn't have a lot of work, but he was part of the big mess up for the second goal - 5. Photo: Joe Dent
2. CARL JOHNSTON
The right-back battled well before departing after taking a smack in the face that went unnoticed by the officials - 6. Photo: Apple Photos Clean Up
3. HARLEY MILLS
He popped up in good positions first-half without managing to make anything happen. A couple of reasonable set-pieces. Substituted late on - 6. Photo: s
4. DAVID OKAGBUE
Lost his man for the opening goal. A couple of other hairy moments when the centre-back seemed slow to react - 5. Photo: Joe Dent
